INVESTORS DISCOVER A KINDER VACCINE AT JPMORGAN BIOTECH FORUM
No needles or nasal administration – just a simple oral vaccine to protect against many common virusesALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding the most comfortable, convenient vaccine to protect against cold and flu season can be a feat with a limited pool of options. But there is a kinder vaccine platform in development at US Specialty Formulations (USSF): QYNDR. The cutting-edge oral vaccine was created in response to the U.S. government’s call for more COVID-19 vaccines and may be a successful yet versatile option against many viruses and illnesses, from common colds, flus and COVID to West Nile, MERS, Group A Strep and Nipah.
USSF will attend the JPMorgan Biotech Week from January 9th to 13th in San Francisco. Co-Founders Dr. Kyle Flanigan, Ph.D. and Dr. Garry Morefield, Ph.D. will be taking the opportunity to discuss their new vaccine, QYNDER, a ‘kinder’ vaccine with their peers, leading biotech executives, investors, and other industry stakeholders.
“QYNDR is a vaccine that we developed out of urgency but has demonstrated in its Phase I human clinical trial, feasibility as a solution to better protect against not only SARS-CoV-2 but a range of viruses. In early 2020, our biotech firm was approaching the clinical trial stage of an oral DTaP vaccine and was able to pivot the development to create QYNDR. Through induction of mucosal IgA and serum IgG, this vaccine will make administration, adherence and protection better and more accessible for all,” said Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Kyle Flanigan, Ph.D.
The protein-based oral (mucosal) vaccine was formulated by Dr. Flanigan and Co-Founder and COO Dr. Garry Morefield, Ph.D. and their accomplished team of scientists. With decades of experience in pharmaceutical development and medical performance materials, they established a complex solution for a simple-to-take vaccine supported by extensive research that oral vaccines boast numerous advantages over injectables. These include:
• Fewer side effects and long-lasting protection: The data collected from the12-month QYNDR clinical trial, acceptable levels of antibodies persist for a significant amount of time without negative side effects. By adding an oral vaccine to complement the world's vaccine mRNA arsenal, larger populations can be protected against viruses due to its ease of use.
• Adaptable: Oral mucosal vaccines have shown cross-strain protection and are positioned to be updated as viruses mutate.
• Convenient: QYNDR vaccines do not require medical administration, just open the bottle and drink. They are also shelf stable, which means no refrigeration or other special handling.
• Reduced risk of transmission (shedding): Recent data shows that immunized people continue to ‘shed’ live viruses after exposure. These mucosal vaccines are believed to reduce the amount of virus in the mucosa, reducing the risk of virus shedding and stopping the spread.
• Supplying the demand: QYNDR can help meet the underserved demand for global vaccines, which is higher than what the large suppliers provide. It does not require refrigeration to transport, distribute or store, making it more accessible.
"We are thrilled to be attending the JPM Biotech Week and to have the opportunity to meet with key players in the industry," said Dr. Flanigan, Co-Founder and CEO of USSF. "We believe that this week will provide a valuable opportunity for us to discuss our innovative technology and to find additional resources to help us continue driving our QYNDR vaccine mission forward." With more investments, QYNDR has the potential to become an over-the-counter vaccine. USSF has already completed the first stage of clinical trials.
USSF has completed the first stage of clinical trials and has proceeded into the second and third stages. It will continue to undergo the final stages of clinical trials and funding initiatives before announcing QYNDR's official launch date.
About USSF
A minority-controlled business and manufacturer of sterile injectable, topical and specialty pharmaceuticals. It manufactures its own branded prescription products and provides clinical materials for investigational new drug applications, specialty formulations, adjuvants and fermentation and purification services requested by biotech companies.
To keep up to date on the latest about the QYNDR vaccine, please visit USSF.
