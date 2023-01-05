Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 2677.94 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the next generation sequencing data analysis market which is USD 778.46 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 2677.94 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the next-generation sequencing data analysis market which is USD 778.46 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 2677.94 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

The Undiagnosed Diseases Program (UDN), an NHGRI initiative, uses DNA sequencing to discover the causes of rare diseases. While the National Cancer Institute and NHGRI collaborate on the Cancer Genome Atlas project, which uses DNA sequencing to study the genomic patterns of 30 cancer types. Ongoing and planned projects in genome sequencing are expected to drive the market for next-generation sequencing data analysis.

NGS , also known as high throughput sequencing, is a term that refers to a number of advanced sequencing technologies. Researchers can investigate biological processes in depth for next-generation sequencing's high throughput, scalability, and speed. A higher level of understanding than that provided by traditional DNA sequencing methods is now required because of the complexities involved in genomic science.

Opportunities

Technological advancements

Growing technological advances in NGS instruments and technologies are expected to drive significant market growth in the coming years. For instance, the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity in the United States awarded a USD 23 million grant to Harvard University, DNA Script, and the Broad Institute in January 2020. The institutes are working together to create a new technology that will combine enzymatic DNA synthesis and NGS into a single instrument.

The Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)

QIAGEN (Germany)

Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Pierian (India)

Precigen (Germany)

Partek Incorporated (U.S.)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

PacBio (U.S.)

DNASTAR (U.S.)

Congenica Ltd. (U.K.)

Fabric Genomics, Inc. (U.S)

DNAnexus Inc. (U.S.)

Recent Developments

In 2021, Cerba Research announced the launch of new tools to improve R&D for vaccine development against infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

In 2021, Swift Biosciences, a pioneer in the development of NGS library preparation genomics kits for clinical, translational, and academic research, was acquired by Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT).

Key Market Segments Covered in Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Industry Research

By Product

Services

NGS Commercial Software

Platform OS/UI

Analytical Software

QC/Pre-processing Tools

Alignment Tools and Software

DNA Seq Alignment

RNA Seq Alignment

Protein Seq Alignment

By Workflow

Primary

Secondary

Read Mapping

Variant Alignment and Variant Calling

Tertiary

Variant Annotation

Application Specific

Targeted Sequencing/Gene Panel

RNA Seq

Whole Genome

Chip Seq

By Mode

In-house

Outsourced

By Read Length

Very long Read Sequencing

By End-user

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharma and Biotech Entities

Key Growth Drivers:

Rising research and development activities

Globally, major corporations have increased their capacity for research and development. During the pandemic, the heavy emphasis on COVID-19 vaccine development provided a lucrative opportunity for NGS adoption. For instance, a group of Chinese researchers sequenced COVID-19 samples using the Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK) product MinION Mk1C. Furthermore, factors such as widespread adoption of NGS technologies in clinical diagnostics due to faster results and processing are expected to provide a favourable environment for market growth during the forecast period.

The rise in use of clinical diagnosis

The advancement of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies and their increasing use in clinical diagnosis, genomic research, and personalised medicine for a variety of diseases is increasing the demand for accurate and fast sequencing interpretation tools and algorithms that can speed up data analysis. Furthermore, as the amount of genetic data produced grows and sequencing costs fall, the size of sequencing projects is expected to grow. As a result, there is a greater demand for complex bioinformatics pipelines with cutting-edge, effective solutions.

Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the next generation sequencing data analysis market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the next-generation sequencing data analysis market owing to technological advancements in sequencing platforms and rise in applications of NGS in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 because of the increasing number of grants received for sequencing projects in this region's developing countries.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market, By Product Global Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market, By Workflow Global Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market, By Mode Global Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market, By End User Global Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market, By Read Length Global Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market, By Region Global Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

