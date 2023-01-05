David Woroboff Scholarship for Entrepreneurs Still Accepting Applications

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The David Woroboff Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is now open for application. The scholarship is designed for students who are passionate about entrepreneurship and would like to further their studies to launch a business. For this reason, David has made his scholarship available for all university and college students studying on the road to becoming entrepreneurs. The scholarship is also available for students in high school who will attend a university or college to undertake a course that will prepare them for an entrepreneurial career. A star student will be awarded a total amount of $1,000 to pay for school and tuition fees. Interested students must participate in a short essay competition from which the best student will be selected. The essay will consist of not more than 1,000 words answering the question "Explain how you could create a business idea that would fix an existing issue in the world today". Along with the essay, all applicants are requested to submit their phone numbers, official names, address, email address, name of high school currently and the graduation date, a personal Bio, GPA, and name of the University currently enrolled in. All submissions should be emailed to apply@davidworoboffscholarship.com no later than June 15, 2023.



David Woroboff knows first-hand how the increasing educational costs are placing a great deal of stress on students studying to become entrepreneurs. Even though many good students are eager to become entrepreneurs, not all can afford the proper education. Due to the high cost of education, some students have dropped out, while others must work part-time to pay for their education. As a result, he is providing a scholarship to a student with aspirations of becoming a successful entrepreneur, as a way of giving back to the community and nurturing a future entrepreneur. David Woroboff hopes to raise much-needed awareness of the challenges that entrepreneurs face during their years of schooling through his scholarship. He as well wishes that his scholarship will not only alleviate the financial strain of a star student but will also provide more chances for college students to find the assistance they require.

David Woroboff founded 24/7 Call-A-Doc and currently serves as CEO. They are a national leader in the field of telemedicine and remote mental health. David is himself well-educated, having earned a bachelor's degree, a master's degree, and an executive business degree. For over 30 years, David has applied his knowledge and skills to the development of new technology aimed at enhancing general safety and health conditions. David held a Top Secret Clearance for the US Government for over 20 years in order to help protect our country. He is one person who values education and knows just how much the right education can boost one’s success. With many years of expertise and success, Woroboff wishes to give back to the next generation of young entrepreneurs by establishing a scholarship program. Eligible students are advised to apply for the scholarship as a way to earn money to pay for their education. All interested candidates should go to David Woroboff's official scholarship page for more information.

Contact Info: Spokesperson: David Woroboff Website: https://davidworoboffscholarship.com Email: apply@davidworoboffscholarship.com