2022 Year-in-Review with Valor Compounding Pharmacy

Compounding Center of Excellence - Valor closes the year with an expansion of its facilities and extensive growth throughout its compounding business, while serving healthcare providers and patients with its customary values of excellent service, outstanding compliance practices, and trusted quality assurance.

Valor has expanded its state-of-the-art 503A facility that holds both sterile and non-sterile laboratories to a 6,421 square feet workspace to support its growing customer demand. After completing the expansion in the 3rd quarter of 2022, the compounding pharmacy relaunched its sterile operations, having nearly 300 new healthcare providers prescribe their sterile products. In 2022, more than 2,500 new prescribers -across many disciplines- have chosen Valor as their go-to pharmacy across the country.

The California-based compounding pharmacy served tens of thousands of patients, with their Customer Care Team dedicating a total of 126,720 minutes on the phone to ensure a smooth customer experience. Valor currently serves 29 states across the country through their non-sterile laboratories with a team of 48 employees -and counting-.

"2022 will be remembered as a foundational one for Valor. The company grew in capacity and quality, raising the bar while leading as a compounding center of excellence," says Rick Niemi, CEO, and Founder of Valor. "The future is bright because our amazing and talented people make it happen every day. There are no days off when providers and patients put their trust in you!"

Valor Compounding Pharmacy's expanding team works relentlessly to deliver the excellent service they are known for among their clients. They dispense their sterile products in California, while they serve more than half of the United States with their non-sterile products.

About Valor Compounding Pharmacy:

Valor Compounding Pharmacy™, Inc. is a multi-state licensed 503A facility housing both sterile and non-sterile laboratories, located in Berkeley, CA. PCAB and LegitScript accredited, Valor is a specialized pharmacy that makes custom medications that are not otherwise commercially available in retail drug stores. Valor's focus areas include mental health, pain management, and women's and men's health. As a proactive partner in patient health care, Valor Compounding Pharmacy offers Flat-Rate Pricing, Fast Turnaround, and Free 2-Day Shipping. Valor works with a network of providers, Telehealth practices, patients, health systems/institutions, and research scientists in multiple states in the United States.

