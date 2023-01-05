Adora POS' Cloud-Based Pizza POS Facilitates QR Code Ordering

The Adora POS QR Code app is effective communication, and very good for business.

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s just what the customer wanted and expected! A simple, streamlined, no miscommunication, no-confusion, no-hassle way to place an order.

Adora POS, the popular Cloud-based Pizza POS to elevate the expectations and efficiency of a restaurant’s ordering and fulfillment now makes it much easier for customers to make their choices and their selection, place their order and get it right----with the Adora POS QR Code ordering.

“Because communication is such an important aspect of a restaurant’s service, the QR Code is the ultimate way for the restaurant customer to communicate,” says Kevin Wendland, President and spokesperson for Adora POS. “We call it from-customer-to kitchen. Customers scan the QR code, specify specifics, directly place their order, and the ticket is then printed in the kitchen.”

No misunderstandings. No language barriers. No assumptions. And no forgetting. The Adora POS system provides effective and fool-proof communication from the customer directly into the kitchen. The QR Code is efficient, bilingual, customer-facing, online ordering capability.

“And that’s what it’s all about,” Wendland emphasizes. “Effective communication, making for exception service. All that’s needed for customers to use the QR ordering system is clicking-on to the Adora POS created, quick-to-download app at their table.

“Customers love the ease and efficiency and the restaurant getting their order right, just the way they ordered it.”

Adora POS QR Code ordering is also good for on-line ordering business, revenue flow and restaurant management. No 3rd party delivery fees. QR Code online ordering is direct and uncomplicated, between the business and the customers, with no fees to dis-incentivize the online ordering process.

About Adora POS

Adora POS specializes in corporate and franchise restaurant POS. We are a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business. Our features include ease of operation, simple and efficient order entry, 24/7 personalized support, fully integrated online ordering, and call center and remote management access.

