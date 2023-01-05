Governor Wolf: Manufacturer CryoConcepts Relocating and Consolidating Operations, Creating 61 New Jobs in Northampton County

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that CryoConcepts, a manufacturer of portable cryosurgery and cryotherapy products, is relocating from their current facility in Bethlehem to a larger location in Forks Township. The consolidation project will create at least 61 new jobs in Northampton County.

“Having an innovative, pioneering company like CryoConcepts chose to grow their operations in Pennsylvania speaks volumes about our business environment and how it empowers companies to succeed and thrive here,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “It’s also a testament to the great work that the Governor’s Action Team has done throughout my administration to attract new businesses and also help keep companies like CryoConcepts in the commonwealth.”

CryoConcepts will move from their current 7,519-square-foot facility in Bethlehem to a 23,275-square-foot facility in Forks Township to consolidate operations.

“CryoConcepts is committed to expanding its manufacturing capabilities in the Lehigh Valley,” said Sam Niedbala, CEO of CryoConcepts. “The Governor’s Action Team helped us navigate to our new facility, along with support for training our expanding workforce. Because of their great support, we’ve been able to quickly ramp up to meet our production needs.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $400,000 Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan, a $183,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $50,000 workforce development grant to train workers.

In addition to the new jobs that will be created in Northampton County, CryoConcepts has also committed to retaining 28 existing, full-time jobs statewide and investing $1,601,913 into the project within the next three years.

“I’m glad that DCED and the Governor’s Action Team could help get this project across the finish line and keep this manufacturing company here in Pennsylvania,” said DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver. “CryoConcepts is a growing, trail-blazing company that will help bolster economic growth in the Lehigh Valley region.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team (GAT), an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Through GAT, Gov. Wolf has invested more than $17.8 billion over the past seven years to support 433 completed projects, created and retained more than 194,920 jobs for Pennsylvanians.

“CryoConcepts is a cutting-edge company bringing innovation to the world of cryosurgical devices and procedures,” said Don Cunningham, President & CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation. “We are grateful for the commonwealth’s investment in them and CryoConcepts decision to grow in the Lehigh Valley, where the region’s thriving life sciences sector is more than 170 businesses strong, many of them contributing to the region’s $8.4 billion manufacturing sector.”

CryoConcepts is a global market leader in portable cryosurgery. The company manufactures a complete line of cryosurgical products for the licensed healthcare professional, veterinary, and esthetics markets worldwide.

