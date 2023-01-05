Miage Skincare Once Again Included in Official GRAMMY® Gift Bag and Talent Gift Lounge
We are thrilled and honored to once again be part of Music’s Biggest Night® and to have the opportunity to share our exceptional skincare products with so many incredible artists.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miage Skincare is thrilled to announce that for the third consecutive year we will be among the official GRAMMY® gifts which are bestowed upon the show’s presenters and performers! Miage will be including one of its signature items in the official GRAMMY Gift Bag and will be present on rehearsal days in the official Talent Gift Lounge where it will offer its complete five-piece product line.
In the GRAMMY Gift Lounge, presenters, performers and select VIPs will have the opportunity to personally experience our high-end skincare products and take home our entire collection to use and share. We are excited to introduce our luxurious products to a wider audience and to share the benefits of our innovative stem cell technology with the most acclaimed members of the music industry.
One of the highlights of the past year has been our collaboration with Olympic Gold Medalist McKayla Maroney. Together, we have developed a fabulous lip gloss under the brand Miage x McKayla. This is the first product in our partnership with McKayla, and we plan to release more exciting products down the road, such as perfume and sunscreen.
"We are thrilled and honored to once again be part of Music’s Biggest Night® and to have the opportunity to share our exceptional skincare products with so many incredible artists. Our collaboration with Olympic Gold Medalist McKayla Maroney has been truly exciting, and we can't wait to introduce our new lip gloss on the world stage while celebrating the achievements of so many incredible nominees." - Dr. Lili, Founder of Miage Skincare.
"I am so excited to have the Miage x McKayla inaugural product included as one of the gifts selected for this year’s GRAMMY talent. Miage’s luxurious skincare products are a perfect fit for my active and on-the-go lifestyle. I can't wait for everyone at the GRAMMYs® to try our new lip gloss and all of our exciting products to come!" - McKayla Maroney, Olympic Gold Medalist and Miage Skincare Brand Ambassador.
Miage Skincare congratulates all of the nominees of the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards® and wishes them the best of luck the night of the show. We look forward to celebrating their achievements and to sharing our exceptional skincare products during GRAMMY Week. We can't wait to see who takes home a GRAMMY Award (and Miage Skincare) this year!
Media Contact: Tyler Barnett: tyler@tylerbarnettpr.com
