On the Appointment of Sonexay Siphandone as Prime Minister of Laos
January 05, 2023, 17:11 GMT
The United States congratulates Sonexay Siphandone on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic. We are committed to our Comprehensive Partnership with Laos, and we look forward to working with the Prime Minister to continue to deepen our bilateral relationship.
