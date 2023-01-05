The United States and Türkiye Take Joint Action to Disrupt ISIS Financing

The United States and Türkiye have disrupted ISIS’s ability to finance its operations by designating four individuals and two entities of an ISIS financial facilitation network. The United States designated members of the network pursuant to counterterrorism authorities that target terrorist groups and their supporters. Concurrently, Turkish authorities have implemented an asset freeze against members of this network.

The founder of the network, Brukan al-Khatuni; his two sons, Muhammad Abd Al Hamid and Umar Abd Al Hamid; and an ISIS financial facilitator, Lu’ay Jasim Hammadi al-Juburi, are being designated for providing support to the terrorist group. The four individuals facilitated money transfers to ISIS through their Türkiye-based financial entities, Wadi Alrrafidayn for Foodstuffs and Sham Express, both of which the United States also designated today. Wadi Alrrafidayn is designated for being controlled by Brukan al-Khatuni. Sham Express, set up to illegally transfer money on behalf of ISIS financial facilitators between Türkiye, Syria, and Iraq, is being designated for having materially assisted ISIS.

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the individuals and entities above, and of entities that are owned or controlled in the United States or by U.S. persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC.

For more information on today’s action, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release.