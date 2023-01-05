Submit Release
Aispex Launches New Sustainable and Mobile Power Solutions at CES Solutions

Houston-based manufacturer of mobile, solar and portable power solutions, Aispex, is launching a new range of products at CES in Las Vegas from Jan 5-8

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aispex, the Houston-based manufacturer of mobile, solar and portable power solutions is launching a new range of power storage products at the Consumer Electronics Show taking place in Las Vegas from January 5 through January 8. The new products include Mobile Charger, DC Fast Charger, AC Level 2 Commercial Charger, Level 2 Portable Chargers, Solar Generators, Power Station for consumers and industrial applications and accessories including chargers, connectors and cables.

All products are based on US safety and efficiency standards and provide municipalities, businesses and homes with emergency power supply in the face of grid failures prompted by increasing natural disasters. The products also allow users to take advantage of off-peak energy prices by charging during less expensive times and running off the stored power during peak cost hours.

Aispex is showcasing the following new products at CES, among others:

* DRD U-series DC Fast EV Charging Station
* 60kW Mobile EV Charger with wireless remote control
* Level 2 Commercial EV Charger, Platinum, Gold and Silver Series
* 3000W Industrial Grade Mobile Power Station
* 100W Portable Solar Panels/200W Four Fold Portable Solar Panel
* Rechargeable Aispex PowerPlay (600W, 1200W and 1500W

The company is also helping to shore up the supply chain by moving its production to the US.

Find Aispex at Booth 7061 LVCC West Hall.

-###-

About Aispex
Aispex is an American manufacturer of sustainable powering technology. Based in Houston, TX, the company is helping facilitate the global adoption of renewable energy by helping its customers obtain, store and use renewable energy in an easier and more affordable way. Founded in 2018, the company is now in the process of moving its production facilities to the US, in order to support a more reliable supply chain. See https://aispex.com for more information.

Aispex
