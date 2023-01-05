OKX Launches Trading Bot Month, Offers Interest-free USDT Loans

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week beginning January 2, 2023.



OKX Trading Bot Month offers prize pool of 64,000 USDT

Between January 1 and January 20 OKX is running its Trading Bot Month, in which 64,000 USDT of rewards are up for grabs.

The first part of OKX Trading Bot Month is a trading bot competition offering 24,000 USDT in rewards. In addition, between January 1 and January 20, trading bot users on OKX will not be charged any trading fees on their trading bot transactions (excluding Iceberg and TWAP). Users who create a trading bot for the first time will also receive loss insurance that covers losses of up to 10 USDT.

OKX Trading Bot Month will feature four events, with each event based on a different trading bot. The four events will be based on the Marketplace, Spot Grid, Futures Grid and DCA bots, with the first 1,000 users to complete each event task receiving a rebate card.

OKX lists GMX and FLR tokens

OKX is pleased to announce the listing of GMX, the utility and governance token of the decentralized spot and perpetual exchange with the same name. Deposits and spot trading of the GMX/USDT and GMX/USDC pairs opened on January 5, and withdrawals will open on January 6 at 10:00am UTC.

OKX is also pleased to announce the listing of Flare (FLR), a layer 1 EVM blockchain with two core protocols that allow developers to create an ecosystem of robust and decentralized interoperability applications. FLR deposits are set to open on January 6 at 10:00 am UTC.

OKX users offered chance to borrow up to 10,000 USDT interest-free

Between January 5 and January 18, OKX is offering new Loan users interest-free USDT loans for 7-day periods. Eligible users of the OKX web extension will be able to borrow up to 10,000 USDT.

