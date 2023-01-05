First Lady Abbott Announces GRACE’s Third Annual Week Of Prayer To End Human Trafficking

January 5, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Encourages Texans to wear blue on Wednesday, January 11 for National Day of Human Trafficking Awareness

First Lady Cecilia Abbott today announced that the Governor's Response Against Child Exploitation (GRACE) initiative will host the third annual Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking from January 9 through January 15, 2023. The statewide interfaith week of prayer coincides with Human Trafficking Prevention Month in the state of Texas and serves as a call to action to the faith-based community to unite in prayer, learn more about human trafficking, and discern opportunities to prevent exploitation and support survivors.

GRACE will launch the Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking through a virtual interfaith event on Monday, January 9 at 7:00 pm on Facebook. The event will include remarks from the First Lady and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) Commissioner Stephanie Muth, prayer, and a panel discussion with faith leaders.

"As an integral part of GRACE's efforts, the Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking brings hope and healing to survivors as we work to stop this horrific crime," said First Lady Abbott. "This week, and every week, I invite Texans of all faiths to join us in prayer and action to eradicate human trafficking."



Daily Prayer Intentions for the Week of Prayer include:

Monday, January 9 - Pray for all those currently being exploited to find safety and healing.

- Pray for all those currently being exploited to find safety and healing. Tuesday, January 10 - Pray for all those who are vulnerable to receive the help, love, and support necessary to meet their needs and not fall victim to human trafficking.

- Pray for all those who are vulnerable to receive the help, love, and support necessary to meet their needs and not fall victim to human trafficking. Wednesday, January 11 - Pray for an end to demand and societal factors that normalize exploitation.

- Pray for an end to demand and societal factors that normalize exploitation. Thursday, January 12 - Pray for protection from online dangers and for caregivers to be equipped to keep their children safe.

- Pray for protection from online dangers and for caregivers to be equipped to keep their children safe. Friday, January 13 - Pray for Texans to have the courage and skills to speak up and intervene when they see behavior that puts others at risk.

- Pray for Texans to have the courage and skills to speak up and intervene when they see behavior that puts others at risk. Saturday, January 14 - Pray for every child to have access to safe, supportive mentors and role models.

- Pray for every child to have access to safe, supportive mentors and role models. Sunday, January 15 - Pray for discernment on the actions you can personally take to prevent human trafficking.

Launched in 2019, GRACE is a collaboration between the Office of the Texas First Lady, the Governor's Child Sex Trafficking Team, DFPS, and a diverse group of faith leaders across Texas that works together to develop effective strategies to end human trafficking.



Governor Abbott officially proclaimed January 2023 to be Human Trafficking Prevention Month in the state of Texas. The Governor also issued a proclamation recognizing January 9-15, 2023 as the Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking.



The First Lady encourages all Texans to wear blue on Wednesday, January 11 in honor of National Day of Human Trafficking Awareness. Texans can use the hashtag #TXPraysToEndHT on social media to share their support for the Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking.

