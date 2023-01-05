2023 Maine School Winter Wellness Summit: Prioritize Your S.E.L.F.

Prioritize Your S.E.L.F. – Sleep. Eat. Laugh. Fitness. “Be the best you, so you can be your best for your school.”

Join your colleagues from across the State to refill your wellness toolbox! This is a professional (and personal) learning event that will feature outstanding keynote speakers and engaging health promotion and wellness sessions. There will also be opportunities to learn about state programs and local school district wellness teams, successful wellness strategies, resources, and programs to can help build an action plan for healthier staff, students, school community, and learning environments.

When: Friday, January 27th from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (Snow date February 3rd)

Where: The Samoset Resort, Rockport, ME

Who: School and community individuals and teams of 2 or more interested in schoolsite health promotion and wellness

Cost: Early registration extended to January 6 from December 30 – $60/person. Regular registration after January 6 – $75/person. Late registration after January 20 – $90/person; Registration closes January 24. Morning Refreshments and lunch included in registration. Contact hours will be available. *If you will be paying by purchase order please contact susan.berry@maine.gov before you register. Now available: Scholarships to support access to the 2023 Winter Wellness Summit. Visit the website for details: Employee & Student Wellness Professional Learning

Our theme is focused on the importance of healthy habits and how they are interconnected. All areas of health will be addressed, (physical, mental, emotional, social, etc.) with knowledge and skills/strategies shared to enhance daily health practice. The content will support all within a school community promoting overall health and wellness.

Keynote Speakers:

Nancy H. Rothstein

The opening keynote speaker, Nancy H. Rothstein, aka The Sleep Ambassador®, is a globally known sleep expert on a quest to raise awareness, educate and provide strategies to optimize sleep for all. Sleep is integral to health, performance, productivity, safety, and well-being. This is a challenge for many so expanding our understanding of the impact of sleep, or not enough sleep, on our health is vital to our performance and well-being. Nancy’s goal is to empower people to enhance their sleep so they can live at their best.

Larry Weaver

The closing keynote, Larry Weaver, is a comedian and motivational speaker who delivers a one-of-a-kind, interactive, and uplifting message. He will illustrate keys to a positive attitude that are crucial to success and… simply having more fun at work! Larry will leave you laughing, learning, and better equipped to become more positive in your personal and professional life.

The goal of the Maine School Winter Wellness Summit is to inspire and empower participants to take care of one’s health and create healthier, more positive, and safer schools for all school personnel and students by engaging in health promotion and improving personal health and well-being and enhancing academic achievement. In addition to the keynote presentations, this year’s agenda includes time to network with colleagues and professionals from across the state who value and practice health promotion and wellness, engaging and educational workshops on personal wellness practices and programs to support positive school environments, and support for worksite wellness program planning.

For more information visit the Maine DOE Employee and Student Wellness Website. Contact susan.berry@maine.gov if you have any questions and please plan now to join us for the 2023 Winter Wellness Summit!