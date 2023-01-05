NIX United Announces NIX United Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
NIX United’s customers can benefit from continually improved expertise in delivering customized Salesforce solutions to keep businesses running smoothly.
Our experts excel in contributing to our clients' business success, and our teams are willing to go the extra mile in search of optimal ways to set up and maintain Salesforce solutions”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NIX United announced it launched NIX United Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to connect with the right Salesforce-accredited consulting professional for their specific business needs.
— Anna Vorobiova, Head of Business Development at NIX United
Integrated directly with Salesforce, NIX United is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxConsultingListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FMhtJUAT&legacy=true
NIX United has been creating Salesforce-powered products for over six years. Our certified engineers can handle Salesforce-related challenges and determine the most effective way to empower the client's business. We assist customers with holistic business transformation, resulting in real business value.
NIX United’s listing is currently available via the Consultants category on AppExchange. With the new Consultant Finder, customers can identify the best experts to solve individual business challenges from more than 1,000 consulting partner firms. Customers can choose experts based on expertise, location, company size, and customer reviews—insights all powered by thousands of customer projects performed by over 65,000 accredited consultants.
NIX United provides a wide range of services, including Salesforce app development, consulting services, CRM customization & configuration, and integration solutions. The partner listing points to NIX United’s quality Salesforce solutions tailored to the client’s product, target audience, and current business needs. NIX has experience in delivering more than 100 Salesforce solutions in different domains. Our consulting listing on AppExchange allows us to extend our technological reach even further, with access to the Salesforce knowledge base and accredited partner platforms.
“Years of experience have refined our work processes,” says Anna Vorobiova, Head of Business Development at NIX United. “Many clients have entrusted us with their Salesforce projects, and we look forward to providing a transparent and continuous interaction with new customers as a result of NIX United's expanded work with Salesforce.”
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installsя and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge. .
About NIX United
NIX United is a global software engineering company with more than 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we have empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. NIX United is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through our technology solutions.
