Mussel Market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% by the end of 2032

Market Study on Mussels: Consumption of Whole/Intact Form of Mussel to Remain High

The global mussel market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% and increase from its current size of US$ 5.36 Bn to US$ 7.47 Bn by the end of 2032. China, Spain, South Korea, and France are major markets for mussels. However, Latin America also holds a significant share of the global market.

During the historical period (2017-2021), the compounded annual value-based growth rate (CAGR) of the mussel market was 2.4%.

Mussels have shown steady growth over the years and the rise in consumption is linked to their benefits. Growing concerns about food intake and nutritional value have led to an increase in the demand for mussels. This is likely due to the high content of omega-3, which prevents skin damage and promotes cellular repair, along with other benefits associated with mussel consumption.

As we move forward, the general populace is also growing concerned about unsustainable cultivation practices. This has led to a general awareness of switching to sustainable farming practices. Mussels can be farmed sustainably without aggravating nature. This is good news for the industry as mussel farming can be commercially adopted without damaging the environment.

Expansion of the food & beverage industry, food service industry, dietary supplements, and retail/household across East Asia and Europe are creating high-potential opportunities for mussel manufacturers in these regions. Even in countries like India, there is an increased focus on the protein revolution and the aim is to increase the amount of protein consumed by every individual. Apart from lentils being a source of protein in these countries, the amount of seafood consumption is also rising, and thus mussels are being accepted and consumed more than before.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – American Mussel Harvesters, Inc.,Atlantic Aqua Farms,BLUE OCEAN MUSSELS,Camanchaca S.A.,Kingsun Foods Co.,Ltd,Kush Shellfish,Open Ocean - Whakatohea Mussels Opotiki Ltd.,Pacific Seafood Group and more.

Mussel Industry Research by Category

By Form:

• Half Shell

• Whole/Intact

By Type:

• Blue Mussel

• Green Mussel

• Brown Mussel

• Others

By End Use:

• Food & Beverage Industry

• Foodservice Industry

• Dietary Supplements

• Retail/Household

By Distribution Channel:

• Business to Business

• Business to Consumer

o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Online Retails

By Region:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• South Asia & Pacific

• East Asia

• Middle East and Africa

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

