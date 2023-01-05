Sompo International appoints Paul O’Neill to lead Commercial Lines Insurance business in Asia Pacific

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, announced today that Paul O’Neill has been appointed President of Commercial Lines, Insurance, Asia Pacific reporting to Julian James, Sompo International’s CEO, Global Markets, Commercial P&C and Daniel Neo, CEO, Asia Pacific, Sompo International. He will start in the new role this month and be based in Singapore.



Mr. O’Neill will be accountable for developing and driving the strategy for Sompo International’s commercial business across Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, to help meet the company’s ambitious growth goals.

Julian James, CEO, Global Markets, Commercial P&C said:

“I’m thrilled to welcome Paul to the team. With extensive international experience on both the broking and insurer side, we will rely on Paul to build out our commercial insurance capabilities in Asia Pacific, with a focus on profitable growth and collaboration across our organisation to bring the highest quality products and services that best meet client and broker needs.”

Daniel Neo, CEO, Asia Pacific, Sompo International added:

“I’m looking forward to working together with Paul to leverage the strength of Sompo for the benefit of our clients and brokers across the Asia Pacific region. I am confident that the team here will benefit from his rich and extensive experience in specialty insurance and leadership.”

Mr. O’Neill most recently held the role of CEO for AsiaPac at Howden Specialty. Prior to that, he was Chief Underwriting Officer Specialty at AGCS and Member of the Board of Management. He began his career as a Chemical and Risk Assessment Engineer and moved into underwriting roles in Marine and Energy with global responsibility.

