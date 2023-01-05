Protein Industries Canada accepting new AI project applications

Artificial Intelligence projects expected to make plant-based sector stronger and more efficient

/EIN News/ -- Regina, SK, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the use of artificial intelligence grows within Canada’s plant-based food, feed and ingredients sector, so does the need for support in its adoption and use. Today, in an effort to further build this support, Protein Industries Canada is announcing its opening another round of Expressions of Interest for its Artificial Intelligence Program.

Launched in September 2022, Protein Industries Canada’s Artificial Intelligence Program is focused on working with agrifood companies across the country to support them in developing AI technology for use in their businesses. The program’s first round of applications saw a steady flow of intake, and projects are currently under review for approval.

“Artificial intelligence technology has the potential to make our sector more efficient and more sustainable,” Protein Industries Canada CEO Bill Greuel said. “As companies across Canada look towards how they can incorporate new forms of this valuable technology into their toolkits, it’s important they have the knowledge, skills and support in place that helps them adopt and implement it properly. Our Artificial Intelligence Program is one way of helping make that happen.”

With the new round of intake beginning Jan. 9, 2023, Protein Industries Canada expects the sector’s interest in utilizing AI to grow. With the proper data strategies and partners in place, companies can use AI to address challenges related to ingredient development, process optimization and recipe formulation.

Protein Industries Canada will close this latest round of Artificial Intelligence Program intakes on Feb. 15, 2023. For information regarding how to apply to the program, please visit https://www.proteinindustriescanada.ca/artificial-intelligence.

