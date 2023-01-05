Submit Release
Renee Campbell

Renee Campbell serves as DIFS’ Senior Deputy Director and is responsible for supervising the Office of Banking and the Office of Insurance Licensing, Investigations, and Audits. Ms. Campbell is also the Director of DIFS’ Office of Consumer Services.

Ms. Campbell joined DIFS over 24 years ago as an insurance complaint analyst and has worked in various roles at the department during her tenure with DIFS, including compliance, policy rate and form review, and managing an insurance complaint unit. She received her bachelor’s degree from the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University.

