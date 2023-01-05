Submit Release
Potrero Medical to Present at 41th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Potrero Medical CEO, Joe Urban, Invited to Present Wednesday Jan 11 @ 10:30 a.m. PST

/EIN News/ -- HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potrero Medical, innovator of the Accuryn Monitoring System, announced today that it accepted an invitation to present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco Jan. 9-12, 2023.  Joe Urban, Potrero's Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to  present on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 10:30 a.m. PT in the Golden Gate conference room of the Westin St. Francis Hotel.

Urban commented, "It is exciting that the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference will be in person this year. We are honored to be invited to present. I am looking forward to the opportunity to have 'live' conversations with the investment community about the critical milestones Potrero Medical achieved in the past 12 months."

About Potrero Medical

Potrero Medical, Inc. is committed to addressing Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) through real-time renal assessment with the Accuryn Monitoring System, which enables early intervention of AKI to reduce preventable mortality and morbidity. The platform technology provides an automated, accurate and consistent flow of data and enables a predictive algorithm for the early detection and treatment of this disease. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information visit www.potreromed.com

Contact Information:
Myria Crawford
VP Marketing
mcrawford@potreromed.com
888.635.7280

Jeff Mack
CFO
jmack@potreromed.com
888.635.7280

