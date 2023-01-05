Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,886 in the last 365 days.

Equify Financial, LLC is Proud to Announce Its Dealer Application-Only Program

New Year, New Programs & New Solutions

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equify Financial is proud to offer a dealer application-only program for customers with financing needs between $25,000 and $500,000. The new program offers its customers a fast, easy and efficient transaction process.

The dealer application-only program is designed with a wide appetite for A, B, and even C-level rated companies. Equify's regionally deployed team of experienced financing professionals is ready to assist.

To learn more about the dealer application-only program, visit www.equifyfinancial.com/dealers or call directly at (303) 647-8000.

About Equify Financial, LLC 

Equify Financial is a privately-owned, independent specialty finance company based in Fort Worth, Texas, serving the United States. Founded in 2011 on the principles of meeting our customers where they are and helping them get to where they want to go, Equify works with customers at any stage in their business. We tailor each service for our clients to build a strong relationship and future. 

With over 180 years of combined experience in the equipment finance industry, we help our customers find the best financial path forward. 

For more information, please visit https://www.equifyfinancial.com

Equify Contact: Dan Krajewski, Executive Vice President, Phone: (312) 560-0715, Email: dan.krajewski@equifyllc.com 

Contact Information:
Taylor Kizer
Executive Assistant
taylor.kizer@equifyllc.com
(817) 490-6800

Related Files

Dealer Application Program PR (2).pdf

Related Images






Image 1: Equify Financial, LLC


Company Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Equify Financial, LLC

Equify Financial, LLC

You just read:

Equify Financial, LLC is Proud to Announce Its Dealer Application-Only Program

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.