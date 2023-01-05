COVID-19 Daily Update 1-5-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 5, 2023, there are currently 1,491 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 17 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,704 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 57-year old male from McDowell County, a 74-year old female from Jefferson County, a 66-year old female from Wyoming County, a 70-year old male from Hancock County, an 82-year old female from Mason County, an 89-year old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Wirt County, an 80-year old female from Jackson County, an 83-year old male from Harrison County, a 46-year old female from Cabell County, a 57-year old female from Berkeley County, a 77-year old female from Jefferson County, a 95-year old male from Fayette County, a 72-year old male from Pleasants County, a 91-year old female from Jackson County, an 89-year old female from Lincoln County, and a 72-year old male from Monongalia County.

“This loss of life not only impacts loved ones and friends, but also the many healthcare workers who continue to treat and save West Virginians battling COVID-19,” said Jeffrey H. Coben, M.D., Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s make it a priority in 2023 to do everything we can to prevent future deaths by staying current on vaccines and boosters.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (10), Berkeley (143), Boone (33), Braxton (5), Brooke (16), Cabell (83), Calhoun (2), Clay (3), Doddridge (2), Fayette (28), Gilmer (2), Grant (4), Greenbrier (17), Hampshire (16), Hancock (11), Hardy (10), Harrison (66), Jackson (15), Jefferson (58), Kanawha (137), Lewis (12), Lincoln (40), Logan (14), Marion (60), Marshall (18), Mason (35), McDowell (18), Mercer (67), Mineral (22), Mingo (33), Monongalia (41), Monroe (12), Morgan (14), Nicholas (21), Ohio (21), Pendleton (6), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (9), Preston (17), Putnam (45), Raleigh (84), Randolph (18), Ritchie (17), Roane (8), Summers (8), Taylor (25), Tucker (3), Tyler (9), Upshur (38), Wayne (17), Webster (4), Wetzel (11), Wirt (1), Wood (54), Wyoming (25). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.