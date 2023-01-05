A BOOK THAT PROMOTES EQUAL RIGHTS FOR EVERYONE
Author Glo Rose creates a children’s book that every kid will loveTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With all the unfairness’s brought in by today’s world, it is very important to raise kids with awareness and a sense of understanding that every human has equal rights, and no race is above one another.
Glo Rose shares her view in a simple and worthwhile book that is really a great read for kids nowadays, "The Flag in Me: America." The perfect book to read before a good night’s sleep!
"The Flag in Me: America" believes that everyone has the colors of the flag in them. The colors of the flag symbolize each of the following traits: being brave, kind, and persevering. Kids should know these traits at an early age to create a strong foundation for themselves.
Author Glo Rose was inspired to create this book for her beautiful children. To let them understand the true meaning of every color of the American Flag—Blue, White, and Red. Kids will undoubtedly relate to each life experience shared in this book as it is written for kids to understand the message that all people in America have a flag within them.
Don’t miss the opportunity to get a copy of this book by Glo Rose, as this is a must-buy children’s book. "The Flag in Me: America" is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other leading online book retailers.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube