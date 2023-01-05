Submit Release
A HISTORY BOOK FOR KIDS TO ENJOY

The Flag in Me: America

Glo Rose simplifies history for kids to understand better and relate to

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Glo Rose shares a children’s book that kids, and parents will surely enjoy reading while learning about the roots and ancestors of how the United States of America has become.

As a parent herself, Glo Rose wrote "The Flag in Me: America" to give her children the importance of equality. She also wrote this book to help her kids understand America's rich culture and qualities. In this book, author Glo Rose also emphasizes that all races are equal, that none should be abandoned or ridiculed, and that everyone has similarities to anyone else in the community. This book is definitely a good read for kids and parents as this will nurture them to understand equality, whatever their race and color, and be enriching to all human lives.

With its colorful illustrations and easy-to-read words that kids can understand, "The Flag in Me: America" is a great book to share with kids as their bedtime story or even as a story-telling book with preschoolers and kindergarteners.

Parents should get a copy of "The Flag in Me: America" by Glo Rose because this can help them prepare their kids' behaviors towards racism for the future at a very young age. Grab a copy of this book from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all the other leading online book retailers.

