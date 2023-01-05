Circle Logistics Promotes Andrew J. Smith to Senior Vice President

Andrew J. Smith will develop next-level sales, operations and truck dispatch growth strategies for Circle

/EIN News/ -- FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (Circle), a leading asset-based full-service logistics company, today announced the promotion of Andrew J. Smith from vice president of sales and operations to senior vice president. Smith is now responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the Chicago and Tinley Park locations within Ill., in addition to the Orlando, Fla. office location. He will develop and implement best operating procedures in the areas of sales, operations and truck dispatch.



As senior vice president, Smith will use his more than 13 years of logistics experience to oversee strategic initiatives including the development and implementation of company-wide operational best practices and drive new technology implementations that increase efficiencies with customer and carrier communication.

“Andy is a natural leader. His drive and dedication was evident back when Andy and I worked at Echo Logistics, where he started his career,” said Eric Fortmeyer, president and CEO, Circle Logistics. “Circle Logistics has grown tremendously due to Andy’s genuine relationship-building skills, desire to help people and leadership within our sales and technology capacities.”

Smith was the fourth employee at Circle following the company’s establishment in 2011. Since then he has expanded the Circle team to 250 industry-knowledgeable employees across the U.S., Panama, Mexico and Colombia. Smith has led Circle to develop and nurture multiple winning technology partnerships, in addition to building innovative processes for improving internal team functionality and efficiency.

“My full focus in my new role as senior vice president will be Circle’s continued exponential growth powered by our driven sales team and enhanced by the use of our innovative tech stacks,” said Andrew J. Smith, senior vice president, Circle Logistics. “It is encouraging to witness all of the progression that our devoted, industry-experienced team continues to provide to professionals within such a great industry.”

Under Smith’s leadership, Circle is now a leader in Enhanced Visibility , live-tracking 90% of the company’s loads, resulting in end-to-end visibility, better customer communication and more secure shipments. Additionally, Smith created an Electronic Booking Platform that empowers Circle carriers to streamline the booking process that rewards most reliable carriers with the best-fit loads at the highest rate.

Circle is making notable advancements for shippers and carriers. Because of such work and resulting success, the company was recognized as one of the fastest-growing private third-party logistics (3PLs) companies in the U.S. and honored with the Armstrong & Associates’ Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management 3PL Award , announced in Q4 of 2022.

Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication and Innovative Solutions and provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information, visit www.circledelivers.com .

