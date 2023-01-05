Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,920 in the last 365 days.

Max Spracklin Named Partner at Stitely & Karstetter, PLLC

Stitely & Karstetter Continues to Lead the Industry as a Nationally Recognized Tax and Business Advisory Firm

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitely & Karstetter, PLLC announced that Max Spracklin has been named a partner at the nationally-recognized tax and business advisory firm.

Spracklin joined S&K in August 2016 after earning his BBA in Accounting from Radford University. As the Director of Outsourced Accounting Services, Max gained the partners’ attention as he grew the firm’s cloud-based outsourced accounting services division exponentially.

“We are all thrilled to announce Max’s partnership,” said Frank Stitely, S&K Managing Partner. “Max grew our Total Accounting Care operation from a startup to the fastest growing part of our business. He's an expert in accounting process management and delivers insight to his clients on financial matters beyond just taxes.”

As a partner, Spracklin plans to work closely with business clients to help them grow their companies. His business consulting services include analyzing financials, reviewing business practices, and putting proper tax planning in place so that ultimately companies can become more profitable.

“I am humbled and honored by this promotion to partner, and I am looking forward to building on the foundation that S&K has established over the last 35 years,” Spracklin said. “S&K is a pillar in our industry, and I have always appreciated the partners’ openness to new ideas and innovation. From the beginning, they have been very forward-thinking, allowing me to establish new lines of businesses to increase profits for our clients.”

Max Spracklin Announced as Partner at Stitely and Karstetter, PLLC

About Stitely & Karstetter
Stitely & Karstetter is an award-winning firm that provides tax, financial, and business advisory services. With a strong focus on the client, they continue to lead the industry in tax planning, monitoring of directional trends, and implementation strategies. Stitely & Karstetter understand that their firm’s success and growth are directly correlated upon earning a client’s trust, achieving financial goals, and increasing profits. For more information, visit www.skcpas.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0caddb00-18d7-48dc-880c-50a7fc08856e


Contact Information:
Andrea Khoury
andrea@khourypr.com
703-919-6223

Primary Logo

Max Spracklin Announced as Partner at Stitely and Karstetter, PLLC

Max Spracklin Announced as Partner at Stitely and Karstetter, PLLC

You just read:

Max Spracklin Named Partner at Stitely & Karstetter, PLLC

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.