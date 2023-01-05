FlashCloud Intelligence Introduces Integration with Hubspot for FlashInfo

"FlashCloud Intelligence says the integration is designed to help businesses use data to better engage with customers and find more prospects."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlashCloud Intelligence announces the launch of its newest product integration — Hubspot, on its sales intelligence platform FlashInfo. Through this powerful partnership, businesses can now synchronize their sales contact data seamlessly with Hubspot for unparalleled intelligence and engagement.

The integration comes in response to the ever-evolving needs of modern businesses for smarter, more efficient go-to-market motions. It allows companies to utilize leading sales intelligence technologies to find targeted prospects, increase conversions, and build strong partnerships.

"We are incredibly proud to be introducing this powerful new integration," said Nina Zhao, SVP of FlashCloud Intelligence. "As businesses become increasingly data-driven, we are dedicated to providing them with the tools and insights they need to succeed. With Hubspot integration, companies can now leverage our data and use the latest AI advances to engage with prospects more effectively than ever before."

The integration is part of FlashCloud Intelligence's broader mission to revolutionize how businesses use data to engage with customers. Established in 2022, the company has already achieved remarkable success, providing powerful products such as FlashInfo, FlashAI, and FlashClick that have helped countless companies to better understand their customer base and build lasting relationships.

FlashCloud Intelligence's Hubspot integration is available now for all customers. For more information, please visit the FlashCloud Intelligence website: https://www.myflashcloud.com/