Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,919 in the last 365 days.

FlashCloud Intelligence Introduces Integration with Hubspot for FlashInfo

"FlashCloud Intelligence says the integration is designed to help businesses use data to better engage with customers and find more prospects."

FlashCloud Intelligence announces the launch of its newest product integration — Hubspot, on its sales intelligence platform FlashInfo.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlashCloud Intelligence announces the launch of its newest product integration — Hubspot, on its sales intelligence platform FlashInfo. Through this powerful partnership, businesses can now synchronize their sales contact data seamlessly with Hubspot for unparalleled intelligence and engagement.

The integration comes in response to the ever-evolving needs of modern businesses for smarter, more efficient go-to-market motions. It allows companies to utilize leading sales intelligence technologies to find targeted prospects, increase conversions, and build strong partnerships.

"We are incredibly proud to be introducing this powerful new integration," said Nina Zhao, SVP of FlashCloud Intelligence. "As businesses become increasingly data-driven, we are dedicated to providing them with the tools and insights they need to succeed. With Hubspot integration, companies can now leverage our data and use the latest AI advances to engage with prospects more effectively than ever before."

The integration is part of FlashCloud Intelligence's broader mission to revolutionize how businesses use data to engage with customers. Established in 2022, the company has already achieved remarkable success, providing powerful products such as FlashInfo, FlashAI, and FlashClick that have helped countless companies to better understand their customer base and build lasting relationships.

FlashCloud Intelligence's Hubspot integration is available now for all customers. For more information, please visit the FlashCloud Intelligence website: https://www.myflashcloud.com/

Nina Zhao
FlashCloud Intelligence
email us here

You just read:

FlashCloud Intelligence Introduces Integration with Hubspot for FlashInfo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.