LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Reach US$ 5.17 Bn by 2030 at 40% CAGR – Global Analysis, Segmentation, Revenue & forecast

The LTE and 5G broadcast market is projected to hit US$ 5.17 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report presents an in-depth assessment of the ‘LTE and 5G Broadcast Market’. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, competitive analysis, operator case studies, opportunities, future trends, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for LTE and 5G Broadcast investments from 2022 to 2028.

Top Companies in the LTE and 5G Broadcast Market are:

• AT&T Intellectual Property

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• ENENSYS Technologies

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• NEC Corporation

LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Segmentation:

Technology:

• LTE Broadcast

• 5G Broadcast

Application:

• Video on demand

• Mobile TV

• Connected Cars

• Emergency Alerts

• Stadiums

• E-Newspapers & E-Magazines

• Radio

• Data Feed & Notifications

• Others

Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Rest of the World

Recent strategic developments in the LTE and 5G broadcast market:

The LTE and 5G broadcast market have undergone several significant developments, and a few of these have been mentioned below:

• In Feb 2021, Qualcomm unveiled the second-generation 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform for homes and businesses, featuring 10 Gigabit 5G bandwidth. The new platform, powered by the fourth generation Qualcomm SnapdragonTM X65 5G Modem-RF System, will enable mobile operators to offer fixed internet broadband services to households and businesses by using their 5G network infrastructure.

• In November 2020, Huawei has announced a novel 5G microwave long-reach E-band solution that combines an intelligent beam tracking (IBT) antenna with a high-power E-band. This combination improves the distance of E-band transmission from 3 km to 5 km while delivering a 20 Gb/s capacity and relaxing site placement constraints, significantly accelerating 5G adoption.

Regional Analysis for LTE and 5G Broadcast Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global LTE and 5G Broadcast market is analyzed across key geographies namely North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market research findings for the key countries in the region for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important sections of the TOC:

-Economic Impact Variables on LTE and 5G Broadcast Market: Illuminates the consequences of environmental, political and economic fluctuations, and explains changes in customer and consumer requirements. We also provide a detailed report of LTE and 5G Broadcast on the technology risks and advancements in the global market.

-Forecasts based on macro- and micro-economy: ensuring price, revenue and volume EV charging service forecasts for the market. It also includes, in addition to forecasting growth, revenue and import volume for the region, with revenue forecasting for the LTE and 5G Broadcast application, along with revenue forecasting by cost, revenue and type.

-Marketing Strategy Analysis: In this section, LTE and 5G Broadcast analysis aims at niche positioning and provides information regarding target audience, new strategies and pricing strategies. We provide a comprehensive LTE and 5G Broadcast marketing station analysis that investigates the problem. Marketing channel development trends, direct marketing as well as indirect marketing.

-Business Intelligence: The LTE and 5G Broadcast companies studied in this section are also assessed by key business, gross margin, price, sales, revenue, product category, applications and specifications, LTE and 5G Broadcast competitors, and manufacturing base.

