Henry Diltz, Iconic Photographer and Founding Partner of Morrison Hotel Gallery, to Be Honored With a Recording Academy® Trustees Award during GRAMMY® Week

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morrison Hotel Gallery is proud to announce that founding partner and legendary music photographer Henry Diltz is being honored with a Trustees Award on February 4th as a part of the Recording Academy®'s annual GRAMMY® Week. This Special Merit Award is presented to those who have made significant contributions in the music industry during their careers; previous honorees include The Beatles, Dick Clark, Walt Disney, Duke Ellington, and many more.



Henry Diltz has photographed more than 250 album covers and thousands of publicity shots in the 1960s and 1970s, including the iconic Morrison Hotel cover for the Doors. Diltz was the official photographer of the renowned 1969 Woodstock festival and his work has appeared in The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, LIFE, People, Rolling Stone, High Times, and Billboard. His candid style of photography has captured images of artists such as the Eagles, Neil Young, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Jackson Browne, America, Steppenwolf, James Taylor, Jimi Hendrix, The Monkees, Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, and David Cassidy.

“Congratulations, Henry, on your Trustees Award,” said The Doors’ guitarist, Robby Krieger. “You put together one of the most iconic album cover photos ever, and The Doors will never forget that!”

Morrison Hotel Gallery celebrates this lifetime achievement for Henry Diltz and honors the legacy he has created in both the music and photography world.

To view Henry Diltz’s collection, please visit: https://morrisonhotelgallery.com/collections/henry-diltz

About Henry Diltz:

Henry Diltz is an extraordinary rock ’n’ roll photographer unlike any other. A founding member of the Modern Folk Quartet, Diltz is as much at home as a musician on tour, as he is a visual historian of the last four decades of popular music. The rapport he’s developed with his musician friends, along with his down-to-earth-grin and frequent laugh, enables him to capture the candid shots that convey a rare feeling of trust and intimacy with his subjects.

For Diltz, the pictures began with a $20 second-hand Japanese camera purchased on tour with the Modern Folk Quartet. When MFQ disbanded, he embarked on his photographic career with an album cover for The Lovin’ Spoonful. Despite his lack of formal training, Diltz easily submerged himself in the world of music: the road, the gigs, the humor, the social consciousness, the psychedelia, the up and down times.

For over 40 years, his work has graced hundreds of album covers and has been featured in books, magazines and newspapers. His unique artistic style has produced powerful photographic essays of Woodstock, The Monterey Pop Festival, The Doors, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Jimi Hendrix and scores of other legendary artists. Diltz continues his distinguished career, generating new and vibrant photographs that inspire the rock n’ roll fan in each of us. Henry Diltz is a partner in and is exclusively published and represented by the Morrison Hotel Gallery.

About Morrison Hotel® Gallery

MHG is the world's leading brand in fine art music photography representing over 125 of the world's finest music photographers and their archives. Their vast catalog of photography encompasses jazz, blues, and rock imagery spanning several generations through to today's contemporary music artists and now includes iconic photographs in the world of celebrity and sports as well. MHG has a robust online presence, featuring over 100,000 images searchable by photographer, music artist, band or concert. www.morrisonhotelgallery.com

For media inquiries please contact: Chloe Gonzalez The Press House