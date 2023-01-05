Submit Release
Core Specialty Announces Excess Liability Program with Synchronosure

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Core Specialty” or the “Company”) announced today the launch of a new excess liability program, in conjunction with Synchrono Group Inc. (“Synchronosure”). The program provides up to $5 million in excess liability coverage, attaching at $11 million and higher, to small and middle-market businesses operating within over 550 industry class codes. The program will be available nationwide on a non-admitted basis, exclusively through Synchronosure.

Jeff Consolino, President and CEO of Core Specialty, commented, “Our Fronted Programs Division is pleased to work with Synchronosure to offer small to medium-sized businesses higher excess liability coverage to further insulate them from loss. We are also pleased to participate in the risk alongside a select group of high-quality reinsurance companies.”

Steve Hartman, Founder and CEO of Synchronosure, said, “We are excited to launch this program with Core Specialty, a leader in the excess casualty space. Synchronosure’s experienced underwriters and proprietary technology positions us to offer effective underwriting and pricing decisions in seconds and minutes rather than hours and days, providing a meaningfully differentiated service for our producers. In a 24/7 world, business operates faster than ever, and we have intentionally built Synchronosure to meet that need.”

About Core Specialty
Core Specialty offers a diversified range of property and casualty insurance products for small to midsized businesses. From its underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the Company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge; offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers. Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess & surplus lines insurer, and StarStone National Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company, and Lancer Insurance Company of New Jersey, each of which is a U.S. admitted markets insurer. The Company is rated A- XII (Excellent) by AM Best. For further information about Core Specialty, please visit www.corespecialty.com.

About Synchronosure
Synchrono Group Inc. d/b/a Synchronosure, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a tech augmented underwriting agency focused on meeting the business insurance needs of the small business and middle market business arena. Through its proprietary technology and experienced underwriters, Synchronosure provides underwriting and pricing decisions typically in less than 10 minutes from receipt of the submission. Synchronosure’s current product offerings include GigBOP®, general liability, excess liability, and workers compensation. Synchronosure operates throughout the U.S.

Program Inquiries:
Marketing@synchronogroup.com

Media Contact:
Lynn Tetley
(513) 295-1698
lynn.tetley@corespecialty.com


