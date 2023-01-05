Apollo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 9, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on Thursday, February 9, 2023, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Management will review Apollo’s financial results at 8:30 am ET via public webcast available on the Investor Relations section of Apollo’s website at ir.apollo.com. A replay will be available one hour after the event.



Apollo distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in receiving firm updates by email can sign up for them here.

About Apollo

Apollo is a global, high-growth alternative asset manager. In the asset management business, Apollo seeks to provide its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, Apollo’s investing expertise across its fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of its clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, Apollo’s retirement services business, it specializes in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Apollo’s patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns its clients, businesses it invests in, its team members, and the communities it impacts, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2022, Apollo had approximately $523 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

Communications@apollo.com