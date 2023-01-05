Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,926 in the last 365 days.

Remitly Completes Acquisition of Rewire

Digital financial services leader expands geographic footprint and bolsters complementary remittance product platform

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world, today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of Rewire, an Israeli-based remittance and financial services platform for migrant workers, on January 5, 2023.

“Today marks an exciting milestone as we enter a new phase of Remitly’s journey,” said Matt Oppenheimer, Co-Founder and CEO, Remitly. “We are thrilled for the Rewire team to join Remitly, bringing with them a strong account based remittance product in complementary geographies and a track record of product innovation and execution. Our combined expertise and strategic alignment will serve us well as we continue executing on our vision to transform the lives of immigrants and their families by providing the most trusted financial services on the planet.”

For more information about Remitly, please visit www.remitly.com.

About Remitly

Remitly is a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world. Remitly helps immigrants send money home in a safe, reliable and transparent manner. Its digitally-native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its mission and transform financial services for immigrants all around the world. Founded in 2011, Remitly is headquartered in Seattle and has several global offices, including London, Cork, Krakow, Singapore, Manila and Managua.

Contact
Kendall Sadler
kendall@remitly.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Remitly Completes Acquisition of Rewire

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.