Jasco Announces Integration With Alarm.com

Installers have new options available with JascoPro Series Z-Wave, Wi-Fi solutions

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading connected home company, Jasco, today announces a new integration with Alarm.com to provide residential security system installers with its JascoPro Series professionally designed Wi-Fi-enabled smart lighting solutions.



Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. An estimated 60% of new homes will use Alarm.com’s systems to control their smart homes. JascoPro Series’ Wi-Fi enabled lighting devices, which includes indoor in-wall switches, dimmers, and receptacles that will seamlessly integrate with Alarm.com, giving homeowners more advanced home automation and integrated security choices.

JascoPro Series Wi-Fi lighting devices will be integrated in the Alarm.com platform, giving homeowners the ability to remotely control Wi-Fi devices and set schedules. They will also have the option of voice control through Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

JascoPro Series Wi-Fi-enabled devices do not require a smart hub to fully operate, making them ideal for the new home builder market to lower costs. The JascoPro Series still allows scalability for the homebuyer to upgrade their included technology through the design center process.

“Adding JascoPro Series to Alarm.com’s award-winning systems gives professional integrators access to some of the most reliable and robust smart home controls on the market,” said Mitchell Davis, Vice President of Connected Home/Emerging Technologies for Jasco. “JascoPro Series will include upwards of 250 Wi-Fi enabled devices within the next two years as demand continues to surge.”

Jasco teamed up with Alarm.com previously to provide its Z-Wave JascoPro Series devices to integrators. All JascoPro Series devices contain the company’s patented QuickFit™ housing and easy-to-install SimpleWire™ technology.

“JascoPro Series was developed from years of leadership experience in the connected home marketplace. With more homeowners demanding smart home controls as a standard included feature, integration with Alarm.com provides a flexible, simple, user-friendly experience for newly built homes,” said Joshua Roberson, National Director of Sales for Jasco. “We simplify the technology and give the homebuilder and professional contractor upgrade paths with a very open, repeatable solution.”

JascoPro Series is available only to building and installation professionals. For more information on the products available to building professionals, please visit: byjasco.com/jascopro.

About Jasco

Jasco designs and develops innovative products to simplify your life and connect your home. Jasco leads the market in lighting fixtures, lighting controls, consumer electronics, power protection and charging products. Jasco markets its products under some of the world’s most recognizable brand names and distributes them through virtually every major retailer. Jasco utilizes the power of every purchase to change lives and help those in need by donating 50% of net profits from Jasco's brands to causes that matter around the world. Jasco brands include JascoPro, Enbrighten, myTouchSmart, Jasco, Cordinate, UltraPro, Power Gear, EcoSurvivor, Projectables, Lights by Night and Titan.

