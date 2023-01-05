MediGO Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List in Logistics and Transportation

3rd annual list recognizes 241 private companies putting purpose ahead of profit

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediGO, a digital healthcare supply chain technology company focused on improving equity, access and transparency in the organ donation and transplant industry, has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Logistics and Transportation category. Inc.’s Best in Business awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine, recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment or society as a whole.

“Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America’s most dynamic businesses and the great things they do,” said Scott Omelianuk, Inc.’s editor-in-chief. “The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them.”

Since its founding in 2020, MediGO has led the way in transplant supply chain orchestration by developing innovative software solutions that provide a clear view of organs and teams throughout the donation and transplant process. MediGO offers analytics to help care teams make informed decisions that improve the number and quality of organs available for transplant. MediGO’s latest solution, Organ TeamLink™, is the only product on the market that helps unite and dispatch the organ procurement teams (OPOs) responding to organ donor referrals. This newfound transparency helps boost collaboration from the start of the donation and transplantation process – which results in improved equity and access to lifesaving organ transplants.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team members, as well as the trust placed in us by our partner OPOs and transplant centers across the United States,” said Scott Plank, co-founder and CEO of MediGO. “On a human level, transplant supply chain transparency gives care teams, donor heroes and donor families the chance to do more with the gift of life, and ultimately, that’s what our partnerships have made possible – the opportunity to help save more lives.”

To learn more about MediGO and how it’s transforming the donation and transplant supply chain to increase equity, access and transparency in the donation and transplant industry, visit gomedigo.io.

Inc.’s list of the 241 companies selected for the 2022 Best in Business awards, as well as those honored for general excellence across various industries and categories, is featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

About MediGO

MediGO’s innovative healthcare supply chain technology digitally orchestrates the U.S. organ donation and transplant system to improve fairness and equity, reduce nonuse of donated organs, and save more lives. Recognized by Edison Awards, Fast Company and Inc. magazine for its disruptive technology, and powered by proprietary algorithms and machine learning, MediGO provides the most actionable data available in the donation and transplantation industry. For more information about MediGO, a JSP Ventures company, visit gomedigo.io.

ABOUT INC.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

