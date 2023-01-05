"Park in a pocket" is a gamechanger says holiday parks group

Pictured at this winter's Holiday Park & Resort Innovation Show are (from left) David Lakins of Holidaymaker App, Dawn Bee of GemaPark, and Ian and Chris James, owners of Coast & Country Parks Lynmouth Holiday Retreat is one of the four top-end holiday parks in SW England owned by Coast & Country

New app provides customer communication benefits for holiday parks

The app delivers a highly personal concierge service without the level of staff commitment this would normally require – and customers really do appreciate it.” — Chris James, director of Coast & Country

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New smartphone technology has allowed a major West Country holiday parks group to offer customers a pocket-size powerhouse with which to fine-tune their stays.

It takes the form of a specially developed mobile app which the group, Coast & Country, says is opening up many exciting new experiences and opportunities for guests.

Using the app, customers can access real-time information and advice on what to do and where to go while staying at one of the company's four top-end holiday parks.

But proving just as valuable, reports Coast & Country, is the group's ability to interact personally with the customer before, during and after their holiday stay.

Everything from welcome packs to an interactive park map, news of park activities, tips on nearby events, restaurant specials that night and much more can all be served up instantly and digitally.

And in a breakthrough for this type of technology, the app also integrates with the park group's bookings system, GemaPark, to give customers ultimate one-stop control from their mobile.

In addition to a countdown clock to their holiday start, guests can view their bookings and link directly to the booking portal to make balance payments.

"This is a gamechanger in every respect," said director Chris James whose group provides multi-award winning parks in tranquil Somerset, Devon and Cornwall locations.

"Whether guests are renting a luxury lodge, glamping, arriving in a motorhome or touring caravan, camping, or are one of our many holiday home owners, the app works just for them.

"We can tailor advice and messages according to a variety of known factors, such as whether it is a young family, a more mature couple, or pet owners who are staying.

"In reality, we are delivering a highly personal concierge service without the level of staff commitment this would normally require – and customers really do appreciate it.

"They also know that we are quickly and easily on hand to offer help, and as a result we are developing a much closer relationship with our guests than ever before.

"Since our family business was formed 35 years ago, we have always aimed to provide the best possible experience for guests – and the app has taken this to a whole new level," said Chris.

Other benefits to the park, he said, include being able to alert customers to special offers, encouraging online reviews, and the permanent presence of the app icon on their mobile screen.

The app was developed by Holidaymaker App, the UK’s only guest experience platform built exclusively for holiday park businesses.

David Lakins of Holidaymaker App said: “The successful partnering of the app with Coast & Country's booking system will now pave the way for new functionality and other similar integrations.

"The integration with GemaPark means we can offer a truly personalised guest experience, encourage secondary on-park spend and repeat bookings."

There is more information about all of Coast & Country's parks, including 2023 booking and buying opportunities, on its website at www.coastandcountryparks.co.uk

More details about Holidaymaker App are available at www.holidaymakerapp.co.uk