Global Touch Screen Controllers Market – Forecasts to 2028

NXP semiconductors, Integrated Device Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Elan Microelectronics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Melfas Co. Ltd, Microchip Technology Inc., Rohm Semiconductor and Synaptics Incorporated among others, are some of the key players in the global touch screen controllers market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Touch Screen Controllers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2028.



The proliferation of technology and introduction of foldable mobile phones in consumer electronics is expected to help increase the growth of the market. Moreover, integrated device technology and the increasing popularity of consumer electronics for personal and commercial use have widened the scope of the market’s growth.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Touch Screen Controllers Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Touchscreen Controllers Market Insights

As per the end user outlook, the consumer electronics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global touch screen controllers’ market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

As per the technology outlook, the capacitive segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global touch screen controllers’ market from 2023 to 2028

Request a Sample copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/touch-screen-controllers-market-3907

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Resistive

Capacitive

Surface Acoustic

Infrared

Screen Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Small

Medium

Large





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Smartphones

Laptop

Personal Computers

Medical Devices

Others





End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Industrial

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Others





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

