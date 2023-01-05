Global Touch Screen Controllers Market – Forecasts to 2028
NXP semiconductors, Integrated Device Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Elan Microelectronics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Melfas Co. Ltd, Microchip Technology Inc., Rohm Semiconductor and Synaptics Incorporated among others, are some of the key players in the global touch screen controllers market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Touch Screen Controllers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2028.
The proliferation of technology and introduction of foldable mobile phones in consumer electronics is expected to help increase the growth of the market. Moreover, integrated device technology and the increasing popularity of consumer electronics for personal and commercial use have widened the scope of the market’s growth.
Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Touch Screen Controllers Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Touchscreen Controllers Market Insights
- As per the end user outlook, the consumer electronics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global touch screen controllers’ market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
- As per the technology outlook, the capacitive segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global touch screen controllers’ market from 2023 to 2028
- NXP semiconductors, Integrated Device Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Elan Microelectronics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Melfas Co. Ltd, Microchip Technology Inc., Rohm Semiconductor and Synaptics Incorporated among others, are some of the key players in the global touch screen controllers market.
Request a Sample copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/touch-screen-controllers-market-3907
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Resistive
- Capacitive
- Surface Acoustic
- Infrared
Screen Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Smartphones
- Laptop
- Personal Computers
- Medical Devices
- Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Industrial
- Healthcare
- Consumer Electronics
- Retail
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238