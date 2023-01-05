Tearlach Announces Appointment of Ryan Weymark as Technical Advisor Regarding Growth Projects and Engineering Evaluations

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tearlach Resources Limited (TSXV: TEA) (OTC: TELHF) (FRANKFURT: V44) (“Tearlach” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Weymark, P. Eng. a third-generation mining professional with experience in mining, heavy civil and infrastructure projects, as Technical Advisor – Strategic Growth Evaluation.



Mr. Weymark is the former Vice President of Technical Evaluation for NexGen Energy, a publicly traded company with a market cap of $3B, where he supported various corporate and technical initiatives, including the management of the feasibility study for the Rook I Project in Saskatchewan. Ryan is currently the Principal of Weymark Consulting, President of Fuse Advisors Inc., and an Independent Director for West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. Through Weymark Consulting, Mr. Weymark provides advisory services to NexGen Energy Ltd., Dolly Varden Silver Corp., Murchison Minerals Ltd., Blackwolf Copper & Gold Ltd., and Strikepoint Gold Inc. Fuse Advisors is a growth-oriented consultancy firm that provides strategic project reviews, project management and technical advisory services to development stage companies in the resource sector. Previously, Mr. Weymark worked in a variety of project management and engineering roles with Ledcor Contractors Ltd., Teck Resources Ltd., and SNC-Lavalin Inc.

“As we accelerate Tearlach’s growth-oriented business, having someone with Ryan’s pedigree and growth mindset at this stage becomes more of a driving factor to help evaluate significant opportunities whether through acquisition, development, or potentially, production. Through his experience, leadership, and a growth-oriented engineering team behind him, we believe that a collaborative approach to engineering and geology can accelerate our path concurrently to becoming a major lithium company. This is another example of how outside-the-box thinking will benefit Tearlach shareholders,” Morgan Lekstrom, CEO and Director of Tearlach, stated.

Mr. Weymark holds a B.A.Sc. from the University of British Columbia in Mining and Mineral Processing and is a registered Professional Engineer with Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC). Mr. Weymark has extensive experience working on projects as a consultant, contractor, and owner's representative at various stages, including technical due diligence, economic studies, permitting, construction and operations. His project experience spans the mining and energy sectors.

About Tearlach

Tearlach is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol TEA and is a Canadian-based emerging resource company. Tearlach has signed option agreements on three lithium projects in north-western Ontario. The Wesley Property borders Green Energy Metals’ Root Lake Project, where a 24,000 m drill program is currently underway. Pegmatite dykes have also been encountered on the Harth Lithium Project, which is 8 km west of the Wesley Lithium Project. Prospecting and mapping have also confirmed pegmatite dykes on the Ferland Lithium Property 10 km east of Green Technology Metals’ Seymour Lake Project. Tearlach intends to explore current assets and develop a portfolio of projects in the Americas through acquisition. Tearlach’s primary objective is to position itself as the leading lithium exploration and development company in the Americas.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

TEARLACH RESOURCES LTD.

Morgan Lekstrom

Chief Executive Officer

Suite 610 - 700 W. Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8

Tel: 604-688-5007

www.tearlach.ca

www.tearlach.ca/contact/

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Statements and information that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible” and similar expressions or statements that events, conditions or results “will”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and the assumptions made in respect thereof involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions of the Company. Mineral exploration is highly speculative and characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service provided (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.