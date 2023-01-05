EMCORE Corporation to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- ALHAMBRA, CA, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets, announced today that the management of EMCORE Corporation will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8:45 AM ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/emkr/2254595 and a replay will be available at https://investor.emcore.com.



About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband communications, optical sensing, and specialty chips for telecom and data center. We leverage industry-leading Photonic Integrated Chip (PIC), Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its facilities in Alhambra, CA, Budd Lake, NJ, Concord, CA, and Tinley Park, IL. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facilities in Budd Lake and Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit https://www.emcore.com.

Contact:



EMCORE Corporation



Investor

Tom Minichiello

Chief Financial Officer

(626) 293-3400

investor@emcore.com