Health Care Consulting Leader Monument Analytics Will Change Its Name to Stage Analytics™

Stage Analytics commits to focused growth in Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), Legal Services, Innovation and Education, and Project Management Services

Health care consulting leader Monument Analytics announces that it has changed its name to Stage Analytics™. The new name captures the importance of Stage's work, and it reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to making a difference in the world by impacting every stage of life.

Stage Analytics is committed to providing the highest quality scientific solutions to advance health care. They lead by incorporating integrity, innovation, and making a difference into every decision they make. Stage takes enormous pride in the work that they do and are passionate about exceeding customers' expectations. The Stage team is committed to improving the health and well-being of people all over the world.

"With this new name, our rapidly growing team is perfectly poised to fulfill our promise - continuing to deliver the highest quality of data science and health care solutions to our customers," said Dr. G. Caleb Alexander, MD, MS, Principal & Co-Founder of Stage Analytics.

The vision of Stage Analytics is to "Empower Leaders to Advance Health through Passion, Purpose and People." The company is committed to executing this vision by continuing to deliver unrivaled health care services as well as a growing portfolio of products.

"Our focus remains unchanged, and we will continue to provide you with rigorous and customized solutions that evolve with your changing needs," Alexander said.

Stage's new structure supports four core areas:

Health Economics & Outcomes Research (HEOR)

Project Management

Innovation & Education

Legal Services

"Our mission and vision reflect the fabric of our company and, like our deliverables for clients, the remarkable commitment of every member of the team to create evidence-based solutions that advance health and health care around the globe," said Dr. William Padula, PhD, Principal & Co-Founder of Stage Analytics.

"Our rapid growth during the past five years reflects the value of our work to clients and the remarkable demand for unassailable science that improves healthcare and health for individuals and communities alike," Padula said. "As we go forward, we are more committed than ever to continuing this heritage as Stage Analytics."

For additional information, contact Rob Rayl at Rob.Rayl@stageanalytics.com or visit us at www.stageanalytics.com. Legal Services information can be found at www.stageanalytics.legal.

About Dr. Caleb Alexander

Dr. Alexander is a dynamic and internationally renowned physician scientist with extensive scientific, clinical, and regulatory experience in the pharmaceutical industry and public health. A practicing internist with rigorous training in many subspecialty clinical areas, Dr. Alexander is the founding director of the FDA-funded Johns Hopkins Center of Excellence in Regulatory Science and Innovation. He also has deep expertise in pharmaceutical utilization, safety, and effectiveness, with over 375 scientific publications and more than two decades of independent funding to support a large and highly productive research team. In his capacity as founding co-Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Drug Safety and Effectiveness for the past ten years, Dr. Alexander has extensive experience working with stakeholders including payers, regulators, manufacturers, and consumer advocates. He has also served as a testifying expert in complex pharmaceutical litigation. A highly self-motivated and enterprise thinker, he is a sought-after thought leader and lecturer on a wide range of topics in drug utilization, safety, effectiveness, and policy.

About Dr. Bill Padula

Dr. Padula is an international thought leader in health economics and outcomes research with two decades of experience in academic, pharmaceutical, and medical device sectors. He is a professor of pharmaceutical & health economics at the University of Southern California, and is a Fellow in the Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics in Los Angeles, CA. His work focuses on the theoretical foundations of medical cost-effectiveness analysis and its connectivity with data science. He has more than 100 scientific publications with innovative findings pertaining to surgical outcomes, vaccines, oncology, cardiovascular, neurology and immunology. He is a recognized visionary to global organizations, having served as President of the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel, Associate Editor for Value in Health, and Commissioner for the ANCC Magnet Recognition Program. He earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Northwestern University, M.S. in Health Policy from Dartmouth College, M.Sc. in Analytics from The University of Chicago, Ph.D. in Pharmacoeconomics from University of Colorado, completed his training in health economics at The University of Chicago, and was a professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health prior to joining University of Southern California and consulting for the life sciences industry.

Contact Information:

Karen Dietz

Head of Project Management

karen.dietz@stageanalytics.com

6782101025



Rob Rayl

Chief Executive Officer

rob.rayl@stageanalytics.com

6782101025



