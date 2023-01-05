JenaValve Appoints Dan Dearen to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JenaValve Technology, Inc., developer and manufacturer of differentiated transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems, today announced that it has appointed Dan Dearen, medical device industry executive, to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Dearen has over 35 years of experience in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries and currently serves as President & Chief Financial Officer of Axonics, Inc. Previously, Mr. Dearen was Chief Operating and Financial Officer at Vessix Vascular, leading the integration of Vessix following its acquisition by Boston Scientific. Before that, Mr. Dearen was CFO of several life science and venture capital firms, including Miraval Holding, Q3DM, Fairbanks Systems Group, ESI Software, Medication Delivery Devices, and positions with Ventana Growth Funds.

“We are incredibly pleased to welcome Dan to the JenaValve Board of Directors,” said John Kilcoyne, Chief Executive Officer. “He has a wealth of experience leading healthcare technology companies across development, regulatory, and commercial milestones and advancing the potential of early-stage technologies through successful funding processes. He is also accomplished in implementing short-term and long-term goals to drive value across stakeholders.”

Mr. Dearen earned his B.B.A. in Accounting and Business Management from Southern Methodist University, his M.B.A. in Finance and Strategic Management from Boston College, and his Accredited Director certification from U.C.L.A.

Mr. Dearen stated, “I am honored to join JenaValve as the company advances its innovative approach to treat patients with symptomatic, severe aortic regurgitation and stenosis, reflecting a multi-billion dollar market opportunity. I have always focused on novel technologies addressing substantial unmet patient needs, and I believe JenaValve is positioned to change the structural heart landscape for the better. I look forward to adding to the contributions this leadership team and board have driven to-date.”

About JenaValve

JenaValve Technology, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of innovative transcatheter heart valve solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from heart valve disease. The Company’s Trilogy® Heart Valve System is a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system designed to treat patients with symptomatic, severe aortic regurgitation (ssAR) and symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis (ssAS) in high surgical risk patients. The Trilogy System received CE Mark approval in May 2021, providing European physicians with the first TAVR device with true dual-disease treatment capabilities.

JenaValve received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA to facilitate the review of ALIGN-AR, a pivotal trial in the U.S., as part of its PMA application for the Trilogy Heart Valve System for the treatment of ssAR in high surgical risk patients. If approved, the Trilogy System would become the first and only TAVR system in the U.S. indicated for the treatment of AR.

JenaValve is headquartered in Irvine, California, with additional locations in Leeds, U.K., and Munich, Germany.

JenaValve is backed by Bain Capital Life Sciences, Andera Partners (formerly Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners), Valiance Life Sciences, Gimv, Cormorant Asset Management, Legend Capital, NeoMed Management, RMM, VI Partners, Pictet Alternative Advisors SA, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Innovatus Capital Partners, and Peijia Medical Limited.

US: CAUTION – Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

Additional information is available at www.jenavalve.com.

