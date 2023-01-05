The Enameled Cookware Market is likely to witness steady growth, anticipated to reach US$ 3.64 Billion by 2033: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Sales of U.S. Enameled Cookware Market are likely to expand at 6.45% CAGR through 2033. Great Jones, Segretto cookware, Dutch Pot, are some of the start-ups in the enamelled cookware market. The Pans segment generates high revenue in the enameled cookware market.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global enameled cookware market is currently valued at US$ 1.95 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.45%. Owing to the technological advances in healthcare sector the market is likely to propel to US$ 3.64 Billion by 2033.



Increasing awareness among the consumers about the health issues associated with aluminum, coated and non-stick cooking utensils are some of the main factors that drive the growth of the global market for enameled cookware during the forecast period.

The increasing number of restaurants and hotels is likely to fuel the market’s expansion. Enamelled cookware are commercially used because of its excellent warming capacity, which ensures that food is crisp and properly cooked while also ensuring that the utensil is not easily damaged. This offers a lucrative growth opportunity for the market.

Industry leaders are investing heavily in R&D to provide cookware products that suit every aspect of consumer needs, which is driving the enameled cookware market. North America and Europe are expected to be leading markets for enamelled cookware and are expected to continue their dominance through the assessment period.

“Growing per capita income and increased spending on kitchenware are expected to radically transform the enameled cookware market in the coming years,” comments an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape

Le Creuset France SAS, Staub Fonderie SA, Lodge Manufacturing Company, Tramontina USA Inc., Cuisinart, Williams-Sonoma Inc., Vermicular, Country Door, Camp Chef, The Coleman Company, Inc are some of the key companies in the enamelled cookware market.

These players are continuously adopting various strategies such as new product launches, facility expansions, mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to increase their revenue share and gain a competitive edge in the market. for instance,

In March 2022: Le Creuset recently launched a new piece of cookware designed to help bake bread, the Le Creuset Bread Oven. The brand says it can also use to make baked goods, meat and vegetables.

In March 2022-- The Fulham Group, the exclusive Cuisinart® brand licensee for outdoor grilling products, has debuted an Outdoor Heating collection that brings style and warmth to outdoor entertaining spaces.

In October 2022, Lodge Manufacturing Company expanded and reconfigured its existing facility in South Pittsburg with USD 56 million investment, thereby creating 239 new jobs in the process.



