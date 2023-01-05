Qlik Intends to Acquire Talend – Delivering Comprehensive Data Integration to Accelerate Cloud Modernization

The proposed combination would deliver a unique, cloud-independent portfolio to help customers address their most pressing data integration, transformation, and governance needs

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA and SAN MATEO, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced its intention to acquire Talend, which would bring together two Thoma Bravo-backed industry leaders with a shared focus on adding value to data to deliver business outcomes for customers.



Qlik and Talend provide comprehensive and complementary capabilities with industry-leading solutions across real-time data and application integration, data governance, data quality, transformation, analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Gartner has positioned Talend as a leader in its 2022 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools and its 2022 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions. It has positioned Qlik as a leader in its Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms for 12 consecutive years. Additionally, Qlik has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment.

“We are excited about this proposal to have two of our leading portfolio companies join forces to accelerate the vision of making a difference in the world through data,” said Seth Boro, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. “The proposed combination of these two growing and profitable businesses, under the leadership of Mike Capone, would have significant global scale and an unparalleled product portfolio.”

“Bringing together Qlik and Talend would be a game-changer,” said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. “Both companies have differentiated their offerings to help customers drive more business value from data. Together, we would continue to embody the culture, expertise, and partnership that customers value, and operate at the scale needed to lead and innovate in an ever-evolving technology landscape.”

"Strategic use of data and intelligence is a critical lever in running a digital business but building a data-driven culture is difficult. Combining two industry leaders like Qlik and Talend would provide customers with a broadened portfolio, making data environments and data workers more productive. This would help businesses overcome organizational data challenges and fosters strategic use of data. We believe Qlik and Talend would drive more value to increasingly complex customer environments," said Stewart Bond, Vice President, Data Intelligence and Data Integration Software at IDC.

The proposed transaction is subject to works council consultation. It would be expected to close during the first half of 2023 following customary regulatory approvals. Terms of the proposed transaction were not disclosed.

To learn more about Qlik and Talend’s vision to unleash the next wave of innovation in enterprise data and analytics, register for the QlikWorld 2023 conference taking place April 17-20, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private company, Qlik offers real-time data integration and analytics solutions, powered by Qlik Cloud, to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik serves more than 38,000 active customers in over 100 countries.

About Talend

Talend, a global leader in data integration and data management, is taking the work out of working with data.

Talend offers the only end-to-end platform that combines enterprise-grade data integration, integrity, and governance capabilities to unify data across any cloud, hybrid, or multi-cloud environment. With Talend’s no-code and low-code modules, data experts and business users actively collaborate to make data more discoverable, usable, and valuable organization-wide. Over 7,250 customers around the world rely on Talend for healthy data, and a healthy business.

For more information, please visit www.Talend.com and follow us on LinkedIn.com and Twitter @Talend.

