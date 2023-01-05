Global Prior Authorization Software Market-Forecasts to 2028
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Prior Authorization Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The demand for health insurance, the rise in patient volume, the importance of handling denials, the decline in reimbursement rates, and the growing desire to reduce healthcare costs are all expected to accelerate the growth of the pre-authorization software industry.
Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Prior Authorization Software Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the end-user outlook, the health insurance companies are expected to be the largest segment in the global prior authorization software market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
- As per the deployment mode, the cloud services segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global prior authorization software market from 2023 to 2028
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Cloud
- On-Premise
Type of Compatible Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Patient Intake Software
- Revenue Cycle Management Software
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Healthcare Providers
- Health Insurance Companies
- Pharmaceuticals
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
