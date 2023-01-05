CE Brands Announces Stock Option Grants

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI; CEBI.WT) (“CE Brands”, “we”, “our”, or the “Company”), a data-driven consumer-electronics company, is pleased to announce that the Company’s board of directors has approved the grant of stock options (the “Options”) exercisable for a total of 500,000 common shares, including 300,000 Options granted to an officer of the Company. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company’s amended and restated 2022 stock option plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.



The Options were granted with an exercise price of $0.20. The 200,000 Options granted to a non-officer of the Company vest on July 15, 2023 and July 15, 2024, as to 100,000 Options on each such date, and expire 24 months after the options vest. The 300,000 Options granted to an officer of the Company vest on July 1, 2023, January 3, 2024, July 1, 2024 and Jan 3, 2025 as to 75,000 ‎Options on each such date, and expire 24 months after the options vest. ‎

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company in the United States nor shall there be any sale of securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state of the United States. Accordingly, any of the securities described herein may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless an exemption from registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About CE Brands

CE Brands Inc. develops products with leading manufacturers and iconic brand licensors by utilizing proprietary data that identifies key market opportunities. With sales today in over 70 countries, our innovative, highly repeatable process, which we call the “CE Method”, has created an optimal growth path for CE Brands to be the premier global licensed brand manufacturer.

