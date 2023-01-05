AltruBio to Present at Biotech Showcase™ 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AltruBio Inc. (“AltruBio” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer Judy Chou, Ph.D. will present a corporate overview at Biotech Showcase™ 2023 taking place in San Francisco, California from January 9-11, 2023.



The presentation will highlight recent completed milestones, including a recap of the Phase Ib data presented at ASH 2022 evaluating first-generation immune checkpoint enhancer (ICE), ALTB-168, in patients with acute graft-versus-host-disease, the IND acceptance of next-generation ICE, ALTB-268, and plans for initiating the Phase I clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis. The company will also share ongoing pipeline progress, clinical updates, and company developments.

AltruBio will also be hosting an open house at the company headquarters on January 12 by meeting appointment only.

Presentation details are as follows:

Presenter: Judy Chou, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer

Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Time: 4:00 p.m. PT

Track: Franciscan C (Ballroom Level)

Location: San Francisco, Calif

About Biotech Showcase™

About AltruBio Inc.

AltruBio is a privately held biotechnology company headquartered in San Francisco that is focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company has leveraged its deep understanding of the role PSGL-1 plays as an immune checkpoint regulator protein to develop a platform for T-cell mediated immunological diseases. Its first-generation molecule, ALTB-168, a PSGL-1 agonist antibody serving as an immune checkpoint enhancer (ICE), has achieved proof of mechanism in four autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including ulcerative colitis, steroid refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD), psoriatic arthritis, and psoriasis. The next-generation ICE, ALTB-268, is a tetravalent version of ALTB-168 and has demonstrated higher potency via the same mechanism, making it suitable for subcutaneous administration. The IND for ALTB-268 has been accepted and ALTB-268 is advancing towards clinical studies in multiple autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expects, believes, intends, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, such as the Company's ability to raise additional capital, and risks related to the Company's ability to initiate, and enroll patients in, planned clinical trials. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by law.

