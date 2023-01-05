MBX Biosciences to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing Precision Endocrine Peptide™ (PEP™) therapeutics to treat an array of endocrine disorders, today announced its participation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST. The conference will take place on January 9 - 12, 2023 in San Francisco and management will be meeting with institutional investor during that time.



About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Precision Endocrine Peptide™ (PEP™) therapeutic candidates to help people with endocrine disorders live fuller and healthier lives. MBX is advancing a pipeline of PEPs for clinically validated targets designed to deliver superior pharmaceutical properties and overcome key limitations of native peptide therapeutics. MBX 2109, its lead product candidate in development for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism (HP), is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The company is supported by leading life science investors including Frazier Life Sciences, New Enterprise Associates, Norwest Venture Partners, OrbiMed, RA Capital Management and Wellington Management. MBX is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, visit the www.mbxbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

