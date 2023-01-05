Mobiquity Completes Financing to Help Fund the Launch of New Publisher Focused Platform for Monetization and Compliance

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technologies, is excited to announce the completion of a financing that will assist in funding the launch of its new and innovative Platform for the Publishers. Spartan Capital Securities, LLC acted as sole placement agent for the transaction.



Due to the much publicized changes to Privacy Laws (GDPR & CCPA) along with Apple and Google’s removal of Identifiers, the Company will be launching a SaaS Platform focused on the AdTech Publisher ecosystem. Publishers are facing two big issues: increased costs due to privacy compliance rules and decreased revenue, due to the lack of audience targeting.

CEO Dean Julia said, “We believe there is a major paradigm shift occurring in the market and the timing is perfect for the product we are introducing. User data and the intelligence to use it must shift from residing on the demand-side to residing on the Publishers side. Publishers must own their first party data and manage their audiences in-house. Irrespective of whether a publisher chooses to work with us or not, they need to find a solution that allows advertisers to buy directly from them.”

Mobiquity’s Publisher Platform provides:

A Consent Manager so Publishers can be assured that they are meeting all Privacy requirements with their data collections

so Publishers can be assured that they are meeting all Privacy requirements with their data collections An Audience Builder to build detailed Targeted Audiences from their 1st party data

to build detailed Targeted Audiences from their 1st party data A Direct Purchase Interface to increase revenue from direct advertiser sales; and

to increase revenue from direct advertiser sales; and An Inventory Enhancer to enhance Publisher supply with compliant audience Meta-tags.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations:

Columbia Marketing Group

Email: john@TheColumbiaMarketingGroup.com

Phone: 646-736-1900