InnovAge Announces Participation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (the “Company” or “InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), a market leading healthcare delivery platform for high-cost, dual-eligible seniors, announced that President and CEO Patrick Blair will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at 3:45 p.m. (PT) / 6:45 p.m. (ET). The presentation will be webcast live, and the webcast link and related presentation materials for the event will be available online on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

About InnovAge
InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors — “win.” As of September 30, 2022, InnovAge served approximately 6,540 participants across 18 centers in five states. https://www.innovage.com/.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Kubota
rkubota@myinnovage.com

Media Contact:
Sarah Rasmussen, APR
srasmussen@myinnovage.com


