Enphase Energy Expands IQ8 Microinverter Deployments in Arizona

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Arizona have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems™ powered by IQ8™ Microinverters .



According to the U.S. Solar Market Insight report from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association, residential solar deployments in Arizona have been growing year-over-year and are forecasted to reach 206 MW in 2023, representing a 20 percent increase over the previous year. Additionally, residential battery deployments in Arizona are expected to nearly quadruple by the end of 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“Arizona homeowners and businesses are increasingly turning to solar power to keep their electricity bills under control as power prices continue to rise,” said Chad Waits, owner at Net Zero Solar, an Enphase Platinum level installer. “With a shared passion for clean energy, quality, value, and customer service, we’re proud to partner with Enphase to offer the IQ8-powered Enphase Energy System to our customers.”

"We believe that our customers are the center of our universe and that is why we are proud to provide them with access to the industry-leading IQ8 microinverters from Enphase,” said Caleb Antonucci, chief executive officer at Our World Energy, an Enphase Gold level installer. “This cutting-edge technology helps Arizona homeowners gain access to clean energy, so they can feel good about doing their part to make the world a better, greener place. We are committed to helping Arizona homeowners harness the power of clean energy and make the most of their unique needs.”

Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ functionality during an outage even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions when pairing Enphase IQ™ Batteries with IQ8 Microinverters. With the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using only sunlight after a prolonged grid outage that drains the battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners greater assurance of energy resilience. Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters are built to last and come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“We value Enphase’s approach to product quality and reliability, which ensures Arizona homeowners and businesses get the maximum value from their solar systems,” said John Hamilton, owner of Sun Services USA, an Enphase Silver level installer. “The IQ8 Microinverter is a leading smart energy solution and when paired with the Enphase App, homeowners get transparency into system performance to make the most of each ray of sunshine captured.”

“Enphase Energy Systems feature state-of-the-art technology that delivers unmatched performance and resilience,” said Dan King, chief operating officer at Harmon Solar. “Enphase’s modular microinverter design makes for a highly customizable system to meet varying levels of energy needs for customers and can be modified over time to meet future needs.”

“Arizona’s sunshine makes solar solutions an easy choice for homeowners looking to take control of their energy needs,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We’re pleased to work with leading installers across the state to deliver our best-in-class products and services, and help homeowners realize the value they can achieve from solar and home energy management solutions.”

For more information about Enphase IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries, please visit the Enphase website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 52 million microinverters, and over 2.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

