Industrial Rubbers Market to reach value of US$ 106.4 Bn by the end of 2032 at a CAGR of 6.4%
Industrial Rubber Market Segmented By Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber Product with Injection Molding, Compression Molding, Extrusion Processing Method
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Rubbers Market
The global Industrial Rubber Market is estimated at US$ 57.2 Bn in 2022. Sales of industrial rubber are projected to increase at 6.4% CAGR and reach US$ 106.4 Bn by 2032-end. Promising growth shown by various end-use industries of rubber is a key factor propelling product demand. Expansion of production capacities to cater to the growing demand for industrial rubber is a major market trend.
The industrial rubber market in North America is set to expand at 5.5% CAGR through 2032. Germany leads the market in Europe with 21% market share. China, South Korea, and Thailand and major industrial rubber exporters.
Persistence Market Research recently published a new report on the global industrial rubber market. The report provides detailed valuation on key market dynamics, such as the drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints, along with detailed information about the market structure. This research report presents exclusive facts and figures about how the global industrial rubber market will grow over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.
Key indicators of market background, such as value chain analysis and supply chain, compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), and year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market are explained in Persistence Market Research's study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative development projections of the global industrial rubber market over the forecast period.
The study is relevant for stakeholders in the global industrial rubber market, as well as manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and investors, as it can help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers in market can leverage the information and statistics presented in research report.
Key Companies-
• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
• Asahi Kasei Corporation
• Exxon Mobil Corporation
• Greenville Industrial Rubber & Gasket Co.
• Eni S.p.A.
• Kraton Corporation
• BRP Manufacturing
• Sinopec Croporation
• JSR Corporation
• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd
• Denka Company Limited
• Ube Industries, Ltd.
• Zeon Corporation
• Bridgestone Corporation
• Goodyear Tire & Rubber Corporation
• Ansell Limited
• Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd and more
Key Segments Covered in Industrial Rubber Industry Research
Industrial Rubber Market by Rubber Type:
Natural Industrial Rubber
Synthetic Industrial Rubber
SBR
Polybutadiene Rubber
Butyl Rubber
Nitrile Rubber
Chloroprene Rubber
EPDM
Silicone Rubber
Others
Industrial Rubber Market by Processing Type:
Injection Melding
Compression Melding
Extrusion
Others
Industrial Rubber Market by End Use:
Automotive & Transportation
Marine
Aerospace and Aviation
Railways
Automobile
Building & Construction
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
Textiles & Fabrics
Others
Industrial Rubber Market by Region:
North America Industrial Rubber Market
Latin America Industrial Rubber Market
Europe Industrial Rubber Market
East Asia Industrial Rubber Market
South Asia Pacific Industrial Rubber Market
MEA Industrial Rubber Market
Key Questions Answered in Report
Which country is anticipated to hold a prominent market share over the forecast period?
What will be the key driving factors propelling the demand for industrial rubber during the forecast period?
How current trends will impact the global industrial rubber industry?
Who are significant market participants in the market?
What are the crucial strategies of prominent players in the global industrial rubber market to upscale their positions in this landscape?
