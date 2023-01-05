Industrial Rubbers Market to reach value of US$ 106.4 Bn by the end of 2032 at a CAGR of 6.4%

Industrial Rubber Market 2023

Industrial Rubber Market Segmented By Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber Product with Injection Molding, Compression Molding, Extrusion Processing Method

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Rubbers Market

The global Industrial Rubber Market is estimated at US$ 57.2 Bn in 2022. Sales of industrial rubber are projected to increase at 6.4% CAGR and reach US$ 106.4 Bn by 2032-end. Promising growth shown by various end-use industries of rubber is a key factor propelling product demand. Expansion of production capacities to cater to the growing demand for industrial rubber is a major market trend.

The industrial rubber market in North America is set to expand at 5.5% CAGR through 2032. Germany leads the market in Europe with 21% market share. China, South Korea, and Thailand and major industrial rubber exporters.

Persistence Market Research recently published a new report on the global industrial rubber market. The report provides detailed valuation on key market dynamics, such as the drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints, along with detailed information about the market structure. This research report presents exclusive facts and figures about how the global industrial rubber market will grow over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Key indicators of market background, such as value chain analysis and supply chain, compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), and year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market are explained in Persistence Market Research's study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative development projections of the global industrial rubber market over the forecast period.

The study is relevant for stakeholders in the global industrial rubber market, as well as manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and investors, as it can help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers in market can leverage the information and statistics presented in research report.

Key Companies-

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Greenville Industrial Rubber & Gasket Co.

• Eni S.p.A.

• Kraton Corporation

• BRP Manufacturing

• Sinopec Croporation

• JSR Corporation

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

• Denka Company Limited

• Ube Industries, Ltd.

• Zeon Corporation

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber Corporation

• Ansell Limited

• Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd and more

Key Segments Covered in Industrial Rubber Industry Research

Industrial Rubber Market by Rubber Type:

Natural Industrial Rubber

Synthetic Industrial Rubber

SBR

Polybutadiene Rubber

Butyl Rubber

Nitrile Rubber

Chloroprene Rubber

EPDM

Silicone Rubber

Others

Industrial Rubber Market by Processing Type:

Injection Melding

Compression Melding

Extrusion

Others

Industrial Rubber Market by End Use:

Automotive & Transportation

Marine

Aerospace and Aviation

Railways

Automobile

Building & Construction

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Textiles & Fabrics

Others

Industrial Rubber Market by Region:

North America Industrial Rubber Market

Latin America Industrial Rubber Market

Europe Industrial Rubber Market

East Asia Industrial Rubber Market

South Asia Pacific Industrial Rubber Market

MEA Industrial Rubber Market

Key Questions Answered in Report

Which country is anticipated to hold a prominent market share over the forecast period?

What will be the key driving factors propelling the demand for industrial rubber during the forecast period?

How current trends will impact the global industrial rubber industry?

Who are significant market participants in the market?

What are the crucial strategies of prominent players in the global industrial rubber market to upscale their positions in this landscape?

