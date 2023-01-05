Deck Commerce Recognized in The Order Management System (OMS) Landscape, Q4 2022 report by Independent Research Firm

Direct-to-consumer retailers can lean on an order management system to solve omnichannel strategies.

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, MO, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Commerce, the leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, announces that the company is included in Forrester’s, a leading global research and advisory firm, The Order Management System (OMS) Landscape, Q4 2022. The report covers small, medium, and large technology players in the order management space and describes each vendor's geographic focus, industry focus, and type of offering.

As more and more brands and retailers look to omnichannel technologies to improve their business, an order management system plays an integral role. It serves as a system-agnostic record of truth for orders while integrating seamlessly with front-and-back-end technologies such as storefronts and ERPs.

Retailers should implement an OMS to achieve enterprise-level inventory visibility, orchestrate orders, and support customers through the order lifecycle, including store fulfillment. A dedicated OMS will optimize inventory and automate order processing, helping retailers create seamless customer experiences.

However, an order management system is not one size fits all. The report allows digital business leaders to understand the value they expect from an OMS, learn how solutions differ, and select one based on functionality and use case focus. The report helps executives make their OMS selection based on vendor size, type of offering, geographical coverage, and selling model differentiation.

Deck Commerce continues to see a promising opportunity for customers leveraging their OMS. During the pandemic, they helped retailers expand their digital footprint and launch ship from store—with some brands launching in as little as four weeks. Deck Commerce customers recently saw an increase in sales value on Black Friday of 57%, with order volumes up 24%.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Forrester’s research,” says Chris Deck, Founder and CEO at Deck Commerce. “We love partnering with direct-to-consumer brands to help them create amazing customer experiences.”

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading order management system (OMS) for retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, feature-rich platform automates inventory, transactions, fulfillment, and return workflows – giving retailers the power and efficiency to grow globally and across channels. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more, visit https://www.deckcommerce.com.

